Just six months after announcing Queen Elizabeth's (on-screen) reign would end early with Season 5, series creator Peter Morgan revealed The Crown will return for Season 6 after all, as reported by Deadline. This marks a return to Morgan's original plan for the series, which included two seasons devoted to three pivotal periods in the monarch's long reign as Queen of England. It also means that Imelda Staunton, who will take over the role of Elizabeth from Olivia Colman in Season 5, will have two seasons to make the role her own, just like her predecessors Colman and Claire Foy.

In a statement shared by Deadline, Morgan said that there was simply too much material to be covered in Season 5 to give the series a satisfactory ending, which led to his change of heart. "As we started to discuss the storylines for Series 5, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons," his statement read. "To be clear, Series 6 will not bring us any closer to present-day — it will simply enable us to cover the same period in greater detail."

The Crown Seasons 5 and 6 will likely chronicle a particularly tumultuous period in the Queen's reign: the '90s through the early '00s. This period was marked by three of her children's divorces, the deaths of Princess Diana, Princess Margaret, and the Queen Mother, and a fire at Windsor Castle. Morgan previously covered a portion of this era in his 2006 film The Queen starring Helen Mirren, but with two seasons of The Crown devoted to the decade, he'll now have the opportunity to examine the period with a wider lens.

One thing that viewers shouldn't expect from the additional season is any mention of Meghan Markle, the recent exit of Prince Harry and Meghan as senior members of the royal family, or Prince Andrew's alleged involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

