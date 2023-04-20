The West Wing and Homeland writer Debora Cahn is back with another political thriller. Netflix’s The Diplomat stars Keri Russell as a career diplomat who lands a high-profile job she’s pretty unsuited for in the middle of an international crisis. Kate Wyler (Russell) was supposed to be assigned to Afghanistan, but instead, she finds herself as the new US ambassador to the United Kingdom, where she’s tasked with forging strategic alliances in London and dealing with brewing international conflicts — all while trying to survive her marriage to fellow diplomat and politician Hal (Rufus Sewell).

According to Deadline, the series was given an eight-episode order, so it’s unclear if there will be a The Diplomat Season 2. But Cahn has signed a multi-year overall deal with Netflix, so it’s certainly possible that the series could continue. “I’ve seen firsthand Deb’s incredible work on shows including The West Wing,” said Jinny Howe, vice president of drama development at Netflix. “She knows how to tell an amazing story, with character depth, stakes, and surprises, all of which she’ll bring to The Diplomat. We’re thrilled to welcome Deb to Netflix.”

And Cahn has plenty of material to draw from for future seasons. She told Vanity Fair that she first came up with the premise for the Netflix show while working on Homeland, where she met real-life female ambassadors. “They’re quiet and unassuming. Like, this woman who looks like my Aunt Ruthie—she was in the middle of a crisis involving nuclear waste and a truck driving off an icy Siberian road and bombs dropping,” she explained. “Nobody knows what these people do. It’s such front-lines-y kind of activity, and nobody ever knows about it.”

Here’s everything else we know about a possible second season.

Alex Bailey/Netflix

The Diplomat Season 2 Premiere Date

While the series has not been renewed yet, Netflix dramas tend to take at least a year in between seasons. Given that, we can assume a second season would debut in spring 2024 if the show gets renewed soon.

The Diplomat Season 2 Plot

The Diplomat stars Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell, David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear, and Ato Essandoh. It also guest stars Celia Imrie, Michael McKean, Nana Mensah, T’Nia Miller, and Miguel Sandoval.

Russell admitted to Vanity Fair that she initially wasn’t looking to take on another TV show after doing six seasons of FX’s The Americans. “I definitely wasn’t looking to do another series,” Russell said. “[But] I just couldn’t stop thinking about it. So I was like, ‘This is impossible — and I’m going to do it.’”

And Russell seems all in on the show, which bodes well for its future; she even moved her whole family from New York to across the pond. “Whenever a show starts, I’m always like, ‘Give it a few episodes!’ That’s what I felt with The Americans too — those first episodes, we were like, ‘What is this?’ Then you figure it out. So I hope people stick around for a few episodes because it gets better.”

This post will be updated as more information about The Diplomat Season 2 becomes available.