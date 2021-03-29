The Apple TV+ roster continues to grow and grow, and its latest drama will see Sarah Perry’s 2016 book The Essex Serpent brought to life. Featuring a cast of big names – including Tom Hiddleston and Claire Danes – and newcomers, this series is one you’ll definitely not want to miss. So here’s everything you need to know about The Essex Serpent.

The Essex Serpent Plot

The Essex Serpent follows Cora Seaborne, played by Claire Danes, a widow who moves from Victorian London to a small village in Essex. Free of her abusive and now-deceased husband, she relishes in her newly found freedom by investigating the mystery surrounding a mythical sea serpent that has returned to the area. During this time she meets Will Ransome, a vicar who doesn’t believe in such a creature.

The Essex Serpent Cast

Homeland’s Claire Danes and The Night Manager’s Tom Hiddleston lead the series, directed by BAFTA nominee Clio Barnard.

Keira Knightly was initially cast in August 2020, but had to drop out due to issues securing childcare during lockdown, per Deadline.

Hiddleston will play Will Ransome, the vicar and trusted leader of the small English village where the drama takes place. With some pictures having already been released of Hiddleston in his costume, all I can say is... hot priest 2.0 anyone?

Danes and Hiddleston are joined by Deepica Stephen and David Streames in the series. As well as The Girlfriend Experience’s Frank Dillane, Harry Potter star Clémence Poésy, and Adult Material’s Hayley Squires.

The Essex Serpent Release Date

The six-part series, which began filming in February 2021 will premiere on Apple TV on May 13. Two episodes will be released then, with more to follow.

What else is there to know about The Essex Serpent?

Filming took place in Malden and Alresford in 2021, with the cast and crew being spotted at historic places like The Hythe in Maldon per the Maldon Standard, as well as Silver Street where Danes was spotted in period costume, per Essex Live.

While The Essex Serpent is planned as a standalone series, there is a possibility that other shows could be based around Sarah Perry’s work. The author has two more books unrelated to The Essex Serpent, which include her debut novel After Me Comes The Flood and 2019’s Melmoth.