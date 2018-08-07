Tom Hiddleston is reportedly dating a 'The Marvels' star.

Tom Hiddleston is a quintessential English gent who has taken his charms (sharp suits, endearing awkwardness, and suitability for play villains in superhero films) to the U.S. and done rather well for himself as a result. After several years of playing Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — including his very own show this year — the actor has earned himself a loyal army of followers who want to know everything about him, like who is Tom Hiddleston dating?

Well, the answers have never been that easy to come by, as this superstar is pretty tight-lipped when it comes to his personal life. Most recently, though, Hiddleston’s been reported to be dating fellow actor Zawe Ashton, with whom he starred in Betrayal on Broadway in 2019. And based on Sept. 14 photos released by the Daily Mail of Hiddleston and Ashton at the beach together in Ibiza, it seems like they could indeed be a couple. At least, they’re very, very close.

In addition to starring in Betrayal, Ashton is also an author and playwright, having penned For All The Women Who Thought They Were Mad. Her acting resume includes art world satire Velvet Buzzsaw and, as reported by Deadline, 2022’s sequel to Captain Marvel, The Marvels. That would make her and Hiddleston a true MCU power couple.

Before Ashton, Hiddleston has been linked to several women in the entertainment industry, though he’s rarely acknowledged those reports. Back in 2013, for example, he reportedly dated Jessica Chastain. If they were together, it was definitely short-lived as the very next year, she told InStyle that she had ruled out dating other actors. "No actors," she told the publication. "I have dated an actor before, at Juilliard, but since then, I've only been on a couple of dates with one, and I was so freaked out someone was going to take a picture of us because they were famous."

Hiddleston was then linked to record exec Jane Arthy after they were spotted sitting together at Wimbledon. But whatever happened between these two, that didn't last either. When asked to set the record straight during an interview with GQ, he said, "One day I hope when there's really something to write home about, then I'll be able to talk."

According to reports, the actor also had brief romances with his Thor co-star Kat Dennings and Brit actress Lara Pulver. However, he never confirmed or denied the rumours.

Then, in 2015, the rumour mill claimed Hiddleston was dating his I Saw The Light co-star Elizabeth Olsen. When asked about the speculation, Olsen did not deny that they were dating. Instead, she told Entertainment Tonight: "Honestly, those kind of rumours, to me, that's like, 'Well, that's a bunch of strangers saying a bunch of stuff that they don't know about. Some of them really care.’" Meanwhile, Hiddleston didn't comment at all.

However, despite how private he is, one relationship he was pretty open up about was his short-lived tryst with Taylor Swift. Tongues started wagging about a potential romance between the pair back in 2016. She and Hiddleston enjoyed a very PG boogie at the Met Gala that year — when Swift was actually still dating Calvin Harris — and it sparked speculation that the pair were more than just partners in crimes against dance-offs.

According to fan theories, Swift's 2017 album Reputation allegedly addresses her cheating on Harris with Hiddleston in songs like “I Did Something Bad.” But whatever went down, it clearly didn't dissuade Hiddleston from wanting to pursue a romance with the American singer. A month and a half after their Met Gala meeting, Swift split with Harris and was caught kissing Hiddleston at the beach, after which they were swiftly dubbed "Hiddleswift."

For a while, it seemed like these two were going to go the distance. He even stepped out in a T-shirt with the words "I love Taylor Swift" splattered across it. But it turned out that their romance just wasn't meant to be, and the pair ended up calling it quits after just three months in September 2016.

Hiddleston hinted during an interview with GQ that the reason he and Swift split was the media circus that followed them. He said: "A relationship in the limelight… A relationship always takes work. A relationship in the limelight takes work. And it’s not just the limelight. It’s everything else." But despite the fact that he and Swift didn't work out, he had nothing but kind words for his ex. "She’s generous and kind and lovely, and we had the best time," he said in the same interview.

Following their split, Hiddleston reportedly moved on with actress Priyanka Chopra after the pair were said to have been seen flirting at the 2016 Emmys. But in an interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Chopra shut down the speculation once and for all, explaining: "We were presenting for like 10 minutes. I met him for 15 minutes. We were behind the curtains for 10 minutes where he was adjusting my dress since it had a long train. We had to figure out to manipulate not tripping."

Away from the public eye, Hiddleston had some long-term relationships. He actually dated Wallander actress Susannah Fielding for three years, however, they split in 2011 after he reportedly decided to focus on his career. He told the Daily Mail of his work ethic: "Acting just demands everything and if you don't give it everything, there will be someone behind you who will."

Fortunately, if there’s anyone who understands the reality of acting, it’s Ashton — she’s been in the business since she was a child. “I’ve never been bothered about fame," she told Bustle in 2019. "I want to be a successful actor, never a famous star. Because one is an organic meal that will sustain you, and the other is toxic.”