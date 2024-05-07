The Golden Bachelor’s Kathy Swarts is considering a return to the franchise. Speaking recently to People, Kathy discussed the forthcoming season of The Golden Bachelorette, revealing she’d be open to appearing on the show. However, she would do things differently to her former co-stars, Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist.

“I would be the Golden Bachelorette, but I am an incredibly active, adventurous person,” she said. “I think they would have a hard time finding 20-some-odd guys that could keep up with me.”

If selected as the first-ever Golden Bachelorette, Kathy added that she “would do the televised wedding,” but would “want to be engaged longer” than Gerry and Theresa.

Kathy appeared on The Bachelor’s first-ever senior spinoff alongside Gerry and Theresa, who got engaged during the show’s November 2023 finale and tied the knot in a televised wedding ceremony on January 4. However, on April 12, the Golden couple announced their divorce after three months of marriage.

Commenting on their split, Kathy told People that “life goes on” for Gerry and Theresa, adding, “We all wish them a lifetime of love, but they're doing what they have to do in their life. And I think that's the message here is everyone's doing the best they can.”

The Golden Bachelor’s Kathy Swarts and Susan Noles. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Commenting further on the upcoming Golden Bachelorette, which ABC confirmed will debut in the fall of 2024, Kathy said “It'll be fun to watch love unfold from a woman's perspective,” and joked that she’d like to meet any of the eliminated contestants if she isn’t cast on the show. “I want all the rejects,” she added. “I'm willing to take sloppy seconds.”

Meanwhile, Kathy recently launched the new Bachelor Happy Hour: Golden Hour podcast with her former co-star, Susan Noles. In the wake of Gerry and Theresa’s divorce announcement in April, the podcast co-hosts were among the first to share their reaction.

“It is sad, it is tragic,” Kathy said at the time. “Please people be kind. These are our friends. The love didn’t work out, but they’re great people. Our hearts are breaking for them.”