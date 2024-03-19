The Golden Bachelor’s Susan Noles and Kathy Swarts are joining forces. As People reports, the former co-stars are set to host a new podcast, Bachelor Happy Hour: Golden Hour, which launches on March 28.

In a press release, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television and iHeartMedia announced that the audio series will see Noles and Swarts provide some “real wisdom about relationships, heartbreak, and even sex” with some fan-favorite Bachelor Nation guests.

“We’re so excited and can’t wait for our Bachelor Nation fans to join us on our new podcast, Bachelor Happy Hour: Golden Hour,” the co-hosts said in a joint statement. “We will be sharing some of OUR life lessons with some humor and asking listeners to dish on what’s going on in their lives. Nothing surprises us!”

Noles and Swarts starred in the first-ever season of The Golden Bachelor but failed to win the heart of Gerry Turner. However, the new podcast hosts featured heavily in Turner’s Golden Wedding to the show’s eventual winner, Theresa Nist, with Noles officiating the ceremony and Swarts co-hosting the Golden Carpet alongside The Bachelorette alum, Charity Lawson.

Theresa Nist, Susan Noles, and Gerry Turner. Disney/John & Joseph Photography

The duo also appeared in Joey Graziadei’s currently airing season of The Bachelor, serving as judges in a Mrs. Right pageant. Noles later made a second appearance during Fantasy Suite week to assist contestant Rachel Nance.

“What I learned about myself from this show was, I am a prize,” she told Nance during one episode. “I am what a man needs. You have to love yourself before you can love anybody else.”

Noles appeared to hint at the pair’s new podcast earlier in March, telling PhillyVoice that she and Swarts ought to have their own show. “We can finish each other's sentences,” she said. “We're night and day, but yet we're the same in a sense. We just roll off each other, and it's so easy.”

Following the success of The Golden Bachelor, ABC announced in February that The Golden Bachelorette is coming in the fall of 2024, promising that the forthcoming season will “highlight one radiant woman's second chance at love in her golden years.”