The Golden Bachelor’s Gerry Turner & Theresa Nist Are Getting Divorced

The Golden Bachelor couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are divorcing. On April 12, the pair announced their split during an interview with Good Morning America, just a few months after tying the knot at their Golden Wedding.

Gerry and Theresa met during the first-ever season of The Golden Bachelor, the latest spinoff in the Bachelor franchise, in which seniors set out to find love. The couple got engaged in the show’s November 2023 finale and wed in a televised wedding ceremony on January 4.

During their joint Good Morning America sit-down, Gerry revealed that he and Theresa “had a number of heart-to-heart conversations” before deciding to go their separate ways. “We’ve looked closely at our situation, our living situation, so forth and -- and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s probably time for us to -- dissolve our marriage,” he explained.

Speaking to host Juju Chang, the couple confirmed that being unable to find a forever home played a major part in their decision to split. “We looked at homes in South Carolina, we considered New Jersey, and we just looked at homes after home,” Theresa shared. “But we never got to the point where we made that decision.”

The Golden Bachelor's Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are getting divorced. Disney/John Fleenor

“The thing that strikes me the most in our conversations, it’s been how dedicated both of us are to our families,” Gerry added in the GMA interview. “We look at these situations and I think we just feel like it’s best for the happiness of each of us to, to live apart.”

The pair also clarified that Gerry’s past dating “failures,” as he dubbed them in Nov. 2023, have nothing to do with their divorce. “Gerry had already discussed that with me,” Theresa said. “He had explained it to me before the report was ever released, so we were good with that.”

Gerry & Theresa Are Still “In Love”

Despite announcing their divorce, the Golden Bachelor couple holds each other in high regard. “I still love this person,” Turner told Good Morning America. “There’s no doubt in my mind, I still am in love with her. I root for her every day.”

Host Chang then asked if they’d be giving their wedding rings back. “I think that’s the rule,” Theresa joked, prompting Gerry to add, “You know what? We don't have to give back the memories.”