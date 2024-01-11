Faith Has Complicated Feelings For Gerry & Theresa Post-Golden Bachelor

The Golden Bachelor’s Faith Martin is opening up about her “perplexing” feelings towards newlyweds Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist. On the Jan. 9 episode of the Almost Famous podcast, she said that she’s “very transparent” with the Golden couple.

“Gerry and Theresa and I would talk on the phone, when it was out that they were together, and I knew ahead of time. [I] love them both,” Faith shared, adding that the trio “check in with each other all the time.”

“Theresa would be like, ‘He loves you so much,’ and I’m like, ‘I love him, too, and I love you. And we’re gonna be friends for life, right?’ And they’re like, ‘Yeah,’” she added.

While Faith is “so excited” for Gerry and Theresa’s new chapter, she also disclosed there have been times when she “had to go in the bathroom and cry for a little bit.”

Faith and Gerry on The Golden Bachelor. Disney/John Fleenor

“I would come back out and I would tell Theresa, I’d text her, ‘Tell me how happy you are and how great this is gonna be, ‘cause then, my heart will heal,’” she continued.

It’s Still Complicated

Faith also explained how maintaining friendships with Gerry and Theresa post-The Golden Bachelor is “still a little bit hard.”

“I was so in love with him,” she admitted. “I don’t know that I would ever find those qualities in another man. So, I felt the loss, for sure, but I’m super excited for them.”

Faith and Gerry on The Golden Bachelor. ABC/Craig Sjodin

Faith attended Gerry and Theresa’s televised wedding ceremony on Jan. 4 alongside many of her Golden Bachelor co-stars.

While she didn’t manage to win Gerry’s heart, Faith said her time on the show “allowed me to feel again.”

She continued: “To know that I had a heart that wasn’t dead inside, that I actually could muster up those feelings and have that in my heart, made me think, ‘OK, I am still alive. I just got to look at it differently.’”

Post-Golden Bachelor Dating Life

As for her dating life, Faith revealed on the Almost Famous podcast that she hasn’t “been on a date yet or anything,” but is feeling flirtatious.

“I have somebody that I was really, really flirting with a little,” she shared. “And I actually was feeling like, ‘Yeah, it would be so fun to meet up with that person.’”