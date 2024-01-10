The Golden Bachelor’s Leslie Fhima was “a little uncomfortable” during Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s wedding.

The show’s runner-up recently discussed her experience at the Golden Wedding on the Almost Famous podcast, revealing that things got awkward when Costa Rica was brought up during the ceremony.

“From the first sip of chocolate shake to the last taste of Costa Rican coffee, I learned that you are the woman I can't live without,” Gerry told Theresa during his vows.

As fans will recall, Costa Rica was the setting of Gerry and Theresa’s engagement — but also where the Golden Bachelor ended his relationship with Leslie.

Disney/John & Joseph Photography

“It was a little uncomfortable during the ceremony when they were talking about Costa Rica,” Leslie explained. “I was there too.”

“It was probably the only time it was really uncomfortable for me,” she continued, adding that “seeing Theresa so happy” dispelled any discomfort.

The Fateful Costa Rica Trip

Leslie previously recalled the fateful Costa Rica trip during After the Final Rose, sharing that she was “blindsided” by Gerry’s decision to break up.

“I was 100% certain that I was his girl,” she admitted. “And things he said to me on our overnight and meeting his family, I mean, they didn’t show everything, but we had such a good time.”

Leslie Fhima on The Golden Bachelor. ABC/John Fleenor

Leslie appears to have moved on since filming wrapped and is returning to Costa Rica on Jan. 12 to host a fitness retreat in Tamarindo through her Soul612 company.

Leslie At The Golden Wedding

After being hospitalized on Dec. 28 to undergo a “random” surgery, Leslie revealed that she would indeed be attending the Golden Wedding.

“I can't wait to support Gerry and Teresa on their beautiful day,” she wrote on Instagram in December. “I know it's going to be really really amazing.”

Leslie on The Golden Bachelor finale. Disney/John Fleenor

Following Gerry and Theresa’s big day on Jan. 4, Leslie again took to Instagram to congratulate the happy couple.

“Golden Wedding was so so fun,” she wrote on in a caption. “Love seeing all my friends and Bachelor Nation Alumni!!”