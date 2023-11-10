As she prepares to watch Gerry Turner break up with her on national TV, Golden Bachelor contestant Faith Martin is making plans to see a different man — sort of. “I’m seeing Daryl Hall this weekend in California,” she tells Bustle, six days before her final episode airs. “I’ve been wanting to see him [in concert] my whole life. I love that guy.”

Despite telling Faith he was in love with her a week earlier, Turner eliminated the Washington-based musician and radio host on Thursday night’s episode of The Golden Bachelor. “It’s been a joy getting to know you,” he told Faith. At the time, it hit her hard: In the car ride home, she wondered if finding love was just “not in the cards.”

Now, months after filming wrapped, Faith has a new perspective. While she didn’t walk away from The Golden Bachelor with Gerry’s final rose, the experience helped her reset her priorities.

“I was working 16-hour days for the past four years,” Faith says. “And I’ll never do it again.” Instead of rising and grinding, Faith is reserving plenty of time for self-care — and giving herself enough flexibility to, say, jet off to a rock icon’s concert.

Below, Faith opens up about Bachelor Nation spinoffs, writing music about the show, and what she wishes she had told Gerry.

Disney/John Fleenor

You’re so multi-talented, from music to horse-riding. Is there anything about you that fans might not know after watching The Golden Bachelor?

What they may not know is that I had already started quitting things to make an opening in my life for love. I really put forth the effort: I quit the band, and I started saying no to duos so that I could have more time to put myself out there.

I had made the decision that I would quit teaching — I thought, This is not good for my high school students to see me making out with a guy on a yacht. I teach 25 male students; it’s not happening. I wish I would have told Gerry a little more about that because I think he saw me as such a busy, busy woman. And yet, I had already started trying to alleviate things to make way for love.

Fans saw your love of music. Have you written a song about your time on the show?

I process all my emotions through music, and I’ve already written a couple of songs. Right after I got home, the song I was listening to all the time was “Cold” by Chris Stapleton. Because when I looked at Gerry that night, and I saw that disconnect, I couldn’t get that out of my system.

So yeah, there’s been a song that's written about the whole experience. Even if it hurts, it’s a good thing to feel.

ABC/John Fleenor

Do you think you’ll ever share it?

If somebody ever hears a song and it makes them feel less alone in their own feelings, then I would love to share it with them. They’re really not greatly written songs or anything — they’re guttural, raw, heartfelt songs. When I sat in that hotel room after I went home from the show, that’s when I started writing a song. I had to literally get out all the feelings.

At some point, I will release it because it’s very precious to me. It’s like a record of my heart. So I have to have it out there.

I hope you’ve seen all the love fans have for you. Are you open to the possibility of The Golden Bachelor or Golden Bachelor in Paradise?

It would be hard to say no to anything they offered me because it was such a great experience. I don’t know what they look for; I thought it was always the runner-up [who becomes the Bachelorette], and I’m not the runner-up. I don’t know about the Paradise thing because there aren’t enough people yet.

But they can probably get me to do anything for them — that’s how much I love the crew.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.