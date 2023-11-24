With The Golden Bachelor reaching its conclusion on Nov. 30, fans are now reflecting on the first-ever season of the reality-dating spin-off.

On Reddit, one fan observed how the Golden Bachelor himself, Gerry Turner, has uttered the phrase “I love you” to more than one contestant throughout the season.

The user went on to ask if a new rule that states a Bachelor can only say “the L word” when he really means it should be introduced in future seasons.

The suggestion inspired a flurry of replies from fellow Golden Bachelor enthusiasts, many of whom believe that “I love you” shouldn’t be thrown around so easily.

Theresa, Leslie, Faith, and Gerry on The Golden Bachelor. Disney/John Fleenor

Fans Are Divided

Many Redditors agreed that the proposed rule could be a good idea, with one fan commenting: “I would rather the head person say it to none of them until the final rose.”

“I am from the Midwest and I only say I love you’ when I mean it,” another user wrote, while others claimed The Bachelor franchise “used to be more strict” about Bachelor and Bachelorette’s saying “I love you” on the show.

“I personally don’t think it’s terrible.. I mean he probably shouldn’t say it so freely, but I also think it’s possible to fall for multiple people,” one fan added.

The Golden Bachelor cast. Craig Sjodin/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

Others disagreed, however, with one user chiming in: “ If you haven't watched The Bachelor before, it's common for the lead to say they are in love with more than one person. This isn’t a big deal.”

“I actually think there’s a huge difference between saying ‘I love you’ and ‘I’m in love with you,’” another commented.

It’s Not That Deep

Meanwhile, some Golden Bachelor fans haven’t put much credence in Turner’s declerations of love throughout the season.

“I think that his ‘I love you's’ are said almost like ‘I adore you’ or even ‘hey I think you're great,’” one viewer commented on Reddit. “Maybe he's just a lovey-dovey talking kind of guy .. I don't think he means ‘You are the next love of my life and I'm all-in.’”

In addition to debating a “I love you” rule, fans have also been busy sharing what changes they would like to see introduced in a yet-to-be-announced Golden Bachelor Season 2, including a complete format overhaul and more “mansion shenanigans.”