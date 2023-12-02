Leslie Didn’t Win The Golden Bachelor But Still Found The “Greatest Prize”

Although Leslie Fhima felt “100% certainty” that Gerry Turner was going to choose her to close out the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor, she went home without the final rose or an engagement ring. She still considered Turner’s decision a “blindside” during the After the Final Rose special on Nov. 30. Nonetheless, fans can rest assured that she’s moving on.

Fhima shared her takeaways from her Golden Bachelor experience in a candid Instagram post on Dec. 1. “Grateful for the journey on @goldenbachabc where I embraced vulnerability and chased love fearlessly,” she wrote in her caption. “Though the final rose eluded me, my worth isn’t determined by someone else’s choice. True happiness blossoms from self-love and empowerment as a woman.”

The Real Prize

She let her supporters know that finishing as the runner-up wasn’t the end of the world — or her search for love. Plus, she found a special “prize.” “The overwhelming support has been my greatest prize,” she added. “This experience opened my heart and mind, and I’m excited for the next chapter, wherever it may lead.”

Her message resonated with her supporters. “A class act! Inspirational! Loved watching you this season!!!!” one fan wrote. Others praised her as “a gem” and “authentic,” and many supported the idea of her being the first Golden Bachelorette.

John Fleenor/Disney

Another Golden Journey?

As of now, ABC hasn’t announced plans to add a Golden Bachelorette spinoff to its Bachelor franchise. Fans have made it clear they’re interested, though, and the Golden Bachelor’s higher-ups are very aware of their enthusiasm.

“We’re really hopeful that this continues to expand,” executive producer Jason Ehrlich told The Hollywood Reporter in early November. “People are really liking the stories that we’re telling, and so I’m really interested to see. It will be different; it will be almost like doing it for the first time all over again with The Golden Bachelorette.”

Meanwhile, host Jesse Palmer is just as eager to see the spinoff happen. He recently told Entertainment Tonight that he’s “clamoring for it.” “I just love the group of women on Gerry’s season,” he said. “I can’t single one out specifically. I think there’s a number that would be phenomenal Golden Bachelorettes, and that are very deserving of that opportunity.”

Fhima seems like strong candidate, but whether or not her journey has another reality TV chapter remains to be seen. Either way, she knows she has plenty of people cheering her on.