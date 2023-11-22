This Golden Bachelor Spoiler Reveals A Major Golden Bachelorette Clue

Throughout Gerry Turner’s Golden Bachelor season, fans have rallied for their favorite ladies to lead The Golden Bachelorette: the yet-to-be-announced next step in Bachelor Nation’s senior spinoffs. The women are equally enthusiastic about the prospect, with Joan Vassos and Sandra Mason recently telling Bustle they’d be down for a dual season à la Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia.

Of course, the Bachelorette frequently (but not always) is a woman who’s made it to the final week or two of The Bachelor. So now that Gerry has been to Fantasy Suites with Leslie Fhima and Theresa Nist, fans can theorize about who will be the Golden Bachelorette — and a new leak makes things very interesting. Potential spoilers ahead for The Golden Bachelor.

And The Final Rose Goes To...

While viewers technically have to wait for The Golden Bachelor’s Nov. 30 finale to find out who gets Gerry’s final rose (and potentially a ring), Reality Steve shared a spoiler about the No. 1 woman. According to the Bachelor Nation blogger, Gerry and Theresa are engaged.

If this turns out to be true, Leslie is Gerry’s runner-up — and likely a contender for The Golden Bachelorette.

ABC/John Fleenor

Leslie’s Post-Show Plans

Fans were already speculating that Leslie might not get Gerry’s final rose, in part because of a recently announced fitness retreat in Costa Rica. “Yeah, she’s still single,” wrote one user on Reddit. While others pointed out that Leslie’s done retreats like this before — so it’s maybe not a truly conclusive hint — one fan said that “a newly engaged couple isn’t going to bring a bunch of strangers on their trip.”

Leslie’s retreat starts in January, though, so will she even be free for The Golden Bachelorette filming?

Disney/John Fleenor

Based on recent seasons, The Bachelorette typically films soon after The Bachelor finishes airing. So if The Golden Bachelorette follows suit, production would happen this winter — and could potentially conflict with Leslie’s retreat.

But this is an entirely new branch of Bachelor Nation, so the rules and logistics aren’t necessarily set in stone. It’s possible that if Leslie is the Golden Bachelorette, ABC will film in a window that doesn’t conflict with her work trip.

The Golden Odds

That said, Leslie isn’t a guarantee for the franchise’s first Golden Bachelorette. Bachelor data analyst @bachelordata noted in February that the most common week for a future Bachelorette to be eliminated from her Bachelor season is actually the penultimate week — i.e., third place as opposed to second.

Disney/John Fleenor

So, Faith Martin, whom Gerry sent home before Fantasy Suites, also has quite a good shot at leading The Golden Bachelorette. Recently, Faith told Bustle that she’d be down to continue her journey with Bachelor Nation. “It would be hard to say no to anything they offered me because it was such a great experience,” she said.