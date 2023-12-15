The Golden Bachelor producers are spilling behind-the-scenes secrets.

As per People, one of the show’s executive producers, Bennett Graebner, revealed at a screening on Dec. 11 that he “didn’t know how viewers were going to respond” to Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner’s first TV kiss.

“In fact, I don’t think we knew how we were going to respond,” he added at the event, which was also attended by Bachelor showrunners Jason Ehrlich and Claire Freeland, along with Turner and his fiancée Theresa Nist.

“We see that a lot. We stand 10 to 15 feet away from young men and women all the time making out. It feels a little weird, a little creepy,” Graebner continued. “But there was something on the first night about thinking about Dad here and wondering what that was going to feel like.”

The Golden Bachelor’s Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist. Disney/John Fleenor

“We Loved It”

Golden Bachelor producer Graebner added that despite their initial worries when Turner eventually kissed Nist, producers “loved it.”

“Theresa, you grabbed the back of his neck, and you went in for it,” he recalled. “I don’t know if you heard us, we erupted. We were so loud that we had to quiet ourselves down. And I think that was the moment we realized this could work. We loved it.”

Showrunner Ehrlich concurred, adding: “It was really beautiful, that moment. It really was.”

The Golden Bachelor cast. Disney/John Fleenor

“It Was Just Soul-Crushing”

Meanwhile, Turner went on to describe the most difficult part of filming the reality series, revealing that eliminating the women was “without a doubt” the hardest.

“At the end of the day, when you know you have to send some of those women home, it was just soul-crushing,” Turner said.

As People reports, he continued: “You form good friendships, good relationships, good connections, and you work really hard to do it because you want to be open to every possibility that’s in front of you.”