The Golden Bachelor May Have Spoiled The Winner In The First Episode

On The Golden Bachelor’s first “Women Tell All” special, host Jesse Palmer warned viewers that Gerry Turner’s finale “is so emotional it is going to have all of America in tears.” While he knows he’s said it before, Jesse added, “This time, it really is unlike anything you’ve seen before.”

Now, one Redditor thinks they already figured out why Gerry’s ending is so dramatic — and it might’ve been spoiled in the very first episode.

But first, the Reddit user pointed fans to a recent Golden Bachelor trailer that appeared to show finalist Theresa Nist asking Gerry why he changed his mind about her. He seemingly replied that his feelings changed, leaving her devastated.

“That leads me to believe he gave Theresa the final rose, but later changed his mind and tried to make it work with Leslie [Fhima],” the fan wrote.

But Wait, There’s More...

Given Jesse’s comments about how shocking the finale is, the Redditor also predicted that Gerry “changed his mind AGAIN and went crawling back to Theresa.” They added that Gerry and Theresa may just be dating now, though, and are not engaged.

Some commenters hit rewind and went back to the season’s sneak peek that ABC aired after the Sept. 28 premiere, pointing out some potential tricky editing. At the trailer’s 29-second mark, an unseen woman could be heard saying, “You made it sound like you chose me.” Having gotten to know the women better since the promo first dropped, viewers think they hear Leslie’s voice.

“He’s actually telling Leslie his feelings changed and she’s crying because he led her to believe she was the one,” one user wrote. Added another, “I’ve listened 3 times now and become more convinced every time it’s her voice.”

Gerry’s Happy Ending

Whether or not Gerry actually chose Theresa over Leslie, two things that happened during his Fantasy Suite dates in Costa Rica changed the game.

Disney/John Fleenor

“The watershed moments happened twice, one for each fantasy suite,” Gerry said in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “And up until that point, if I had not remained open-minded, I might have made a mistake. Who knows how it would have ended.”

Either way, Gerry is happy with the outcome today. “Once we get through the final episode and everyone understands the source of why I am indeed so happy, it’ll be a relief because keeping a secret this long is really not in my nature,” he said. “I like to talk, and I have a terrible poker face.”