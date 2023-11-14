Gerry Turner’s Golden Bachelor finale is approaching fast. Down to just two women after a round of hometown visits, he will have overnight dates in Costa Rica with Leslie Fhima and Theresa Nist. (Or, rather, he had overnight dates; The Golden Bachelor filmed this summer.)

The big decision about who gets Gerry’s final rose will air in a two-hour finale on Nov. 30, which means it’s time to start making your final predictions. Who will Gerry propose to?

But maybe a better question is: Will Gerry propose at all? Not every Bachelor season ends in an engagement — and according to several fans on Reddit, The Golden Bachelor might not either.

A Golden Dilemma

In response to a thread about Gerry and marriage, Redditor u/Jdenny777 outlined why an engagement might not be the most practical next step.

“My only issue is that these are all fully grown adults with full life experience with adult children and grandchildren. They have fully rooted lives and friendships,” the user wrote, adding that Gerry could propose — but that it might not lead to anything “lasting.”

Disney/John Fleenor

Indeed, if there was one big takeaway from Gerry’s hometown dates, it’s that the final contenders are super close with their families. Gerry is very connected to his children and grandchildren, too, so the question of distance must be considered before a wedding.

Filming Flew By

Several users pointed to the season’s short filming timeline as a potential reason why Gerry wouldn’t get engaged.

“I think because the season was in such a shortened format, he really doesn't know any of these women well enough to know if he wants to marry one of them,” wrote u/Teacher-Investor. “He only went on one date with each of them. I think he’ll decide which one he wants to continue dating and get to know better.”

Disney/John Fleenor

The Bachelor always films pretty quickly — but Gerry’s season was a particular “whirlwind,” he told the Los Angeles Times. Filming took place over approximately one month, so there’s a case to be made that he could need more time to make a long-term commitment.

Gerry’s Hint

Fans raised some valid points about why Gerry might not get engaged or married, but what does Gerry himself say?

He obviously can’t share too much about his Golden Bachelor outcome, but he did recently tell The View that he was “very happy about how the season went,” adding that he “wouldn’t be sitting here with a big smile on [his] face” if things ended poorly.