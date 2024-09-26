Before arriving at the Bachelor Mansion to find love, The Golden Bachelorette star Joan Vassos told a little white lie to her family about her plans for the show.

As longtime fans know, things can get very intimate between the show’s contestants while filming, especially during Fantasy Suite dates. Before cameras went up, Vassos promised her family that she “wouldn't kiss anybody.” However, she recently revealed to Fox New Digital that she was telling fibs.

“They were very adamant about me [not] kissing men on TV and about fantasy suites. So that was like super embarrassing for them,” Vassos said. “We all knew that was a lie. So, oh well!”

The Golden Bachelorette later confessed that she was open to being intimate on the show. “I’m going to probably kiss a fair amount of guys on camera; I’m sorry guys,” she admitted to her children, grandkids, mother, and mother-in-law, in a promo clip for the show, adding, “You don’t want to be with somebody that you don’t want to kiss, so you have to try it out.”

Vassos joined Bachelor Nation in 2023 as a contestant on Gerry Turner’s season of The Golden Bachelor. In May 2024, ABC announced that the fan-favorite would lead the first-ever season of The Golden Bachelorette.

Joan Vassos and her Golden Bachelorette cast. Disney/Michael Kirchoff

The secret is out!” Vassos wrote on her Instagram Stories at the time, adding that she was “honored” to have been chosen to front the show.

Family Comes First

While she makes no apologies for her quest to find love on the hit reality show, the Golden Bachelorette previously told CNN that she would “never leave my family” for a man.

“They are the most important people in the world to me obviously, and I would expect that to be the same for the person that I end up with,” she said. “Family is so important to me, that would have to be a key part of their personality.”

In the aforementioned promo clip, Vassos also reassured her children that she has no intentions “to replace dad,” referencing her first husband, John Vassos, who died in 2021. The couple were married for 32 years before his passing, and welcomed four children together: Nicholas, Erica, Allison, and Luke.