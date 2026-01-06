From those early, chaotic making-of TikToks to the steamy scenes that left you speechless in the movie theater, The Housemaid was a viral journey. And fortunately for fans, it’s not stopping here.

On Jan. 6, Lionsgate announced that The Housemaid sequel is officially on the way. If you’ve been keeping up with the film’s box office numbers, this may not come as too big a surprise: grossing $133 worldwide as of writing, the adaptation of Freida McFadden’s thriller is a bona fide hit. And Sydney Sweeney — who stars as Millie, maid for the enigmatic Winchesters — has previously voiced her desire to keep the story going. “We want to be able to give the people what they want,” she told Variety. “This is such an amazing community of book lovers, and we would love to do another film.”

Indeed, McFadden’s best-selling series provides plenty of enticing source material. In the meantime, here’s everything to know about The Housemaid sequel’s cast, plot, and potential premiere window so far.

The Housemaid 2 Is Based On The Housemaid’s Secret

The sequel film will adapt The Housemaid’s Secret, the second title in McFadden’s Housemaid trilogy. The 2023 novel finds Millie working for a new family, the Garricks, who come with their own dangerous mysteries. As Millie puts it in the book’s synopsis, “I’ve done this before. I can protect Mrs. Garrick while keeping my own secrets locked up safe. Douglas Garrick has done wrong. He is going to pay. It’s simply a question of how far I’m willing to go…”

Lionsgate

While it’s a standalone story, Seyfried is very much down to reprise her role as Nina Winchester. “I almost guarantee that I’m gonna be some small cameo in it, because it’s about Syd and her working for a new family,” she told Variety. “And there’s so much that happens, especially with Michele [Morrone]’s character Enzo. I really wanna see how she keeps Nina Winchester in her pocket, because I will jump the f*ck back into that.”

Taking it even further, Seyfried recently told Bustle that she’ll “always be a cameo in the Housemaid trilogy,” with Sweeney agreeing: “Millie needs Nina. They’re a powerhouse.”

When Is The Housemaid Sequel?

While there’s no premiere date just yet, Variety reports that production will start later this year — with Paul Feig and Rebecca Sonnenshine returning as director and screenwriter, respectively.

For reference, the first film wrapped production in spring 2025 and premiered in December. If the sequel follows a similar timeline, you can likely expect The Housemaid’s Secret by 2027.