UK Viewers Will Soon Be Able To Watch The Weeknd’s Cult Drama The Idol

Not content with just one current hit TV show, Euphoria’s Sam Levinson has partnered up with musician The Weeknd — real name Abel Tesfaye — to create a brand new series called The Idol. Commissioned by U.S. network HBO, the hotly-anticipated drama boasts an impressive cast list. Appearing on screen alongside The Weeknd will be Lily-Rose Depp, daughter of actor Johnny Depp, former Disney star Debby Ryan, Jennie from Blackpink, singer and actor Troye Sivan, plus many more. And it just so happens that UK viewers will not be deprived of watching this one, as a home network has snapped up the rights to air the show.

The Idol will stream on Sky and NOW, with the former network listing the show as “coming soon.” The gripping synopsis for the series reads: “From the sick and twisted minds of Sam Levinson and The Weeknd, starring Lily-Rose Depp; the series is set against the backdrop of the music industry and will focus on a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult who enters into a complicated relationship with a rising pop idol.” Consider us invested.

The teaser trailer hints at the intense drama you can expect from the series. With unstable romances, drugs, money, and corruptness wreaking havoc among the main characters. “The sleaziest love story in all of Hollywood,” the trailer promises. At one point, The Weeknd’s character asks Lily-Rose Depp’s character: “Why don’t you just be yourself?” To which she replies: “Because there’s nothing about me that’s relatable.” When sharing the clip with his 40.6 million Instagram followers, The Weeknd wrote: “Hold on for dear life.”