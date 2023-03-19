Emma Appleton’s New Series Is *Very* Different To Everything I Know About Love

Emma Appleton has swapped the light and joyful universe of Everything I Know About Love for the dark and mysterious world of Paramount+’s latest mini-series, The Killing Kind. And it’s a change we’re definitely here for. In first look images released on Mar. 15, fans were given a bit more of an insight into the thriller series, where we can see Appleton and her co-star Colin Morgan locked in quite the intense stand off. And so, here’s everything we know about The Killing Kind so far.

The Killing Kind Plot

Based on Jane Casey’s best-selling novel of the same name, The Killing Kind follows the story of barrister Ingrid Lewis who is faced with her most difficult client yet: John Webster. Whilst defending John on a stalking charge and working on the case, Ingrid finds herself getting a little too close to John. But, when she decides to move on with her life after winning the case, she discovers he’s now turned on her and determined to ruin her life. The new thriller-drama will follow how Ingrid deals with John’s obsession and attempts to move on and rebuild her life, with a few bumps along the way.

The Killing Kind Cast

Taking on the lead roles are Emma Appleton (Everything I Know About Love) as Ingrid Lewis and Colin Morgan (Merlin) as John Webster. Other cast members include: Elliot Barnes-Worrell (Doctor Who) as Ingrid’s ex-fiancé Mark, Kerr Logan as DS Luke Nash, Sara Powell (Unforgotten) as Ingrid’s mentor Belinda Grey, and Nicholas Rowe as Belinda’s husband, Angus Grey.

Speaking about playing Ingrid, Appleton said: “I'm just surrounded by an incredible team of talent both on and off-screen. Ingrid is a compelling character and working out her complexities as we go deeper into the story is fascinating.”

The Killing Kind Trailer & Release Date

As the series is still currently in production, there is no confirmed release date as of yet. But once the series is released, UK viewers will be able to stream on Paramount+.