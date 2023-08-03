Split into two parts, the second season of Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer centered on iconoclastic idealist defense attorney Mickey Haller taking on the high-stakes case of accused murderer Lisa Trammel. Based on Michael Connelly’s The Fifth Witness, the Season 2 finale reveals the trial verdict — and whether or not Lisa was really guilty or innocent — but the episode’s cliffhanger makes clear that Mickey is poised to tackle a new Los Angeles-based murder mystery from the back seat of his Lincoln. Though Netflix has yet to renew The Lincoln Lawyer for Season 3, more chapters are likely on the way.

Aside from the fact the team has six books in Connelly’s series to mine from (his seventh Lincoln Lawyer novel, Resurrection Walk, is slated for a November 2023 release), the co-showrunner already announced the team’s intention to continue the Netflix adaptation. “We have plans for several more seasons as long as the ratings are good and they want to keep doing the show,” Ted Humphrey recently told What to Watch, adding that spin-offs could be in the show’s future, too. “We haven't had those specific discussions. But anything is possible, certainly.”

If ratings are the deciding factor, The Lincoln Lawyer appears to be in great shape: The David E. Kelley-created legal drama has been a mainstay on Netflix’s Top 10 most-watched series list since its May 2022 premiere. As you await an official confirmation from the streamer either way, here’s everything to know about a potential The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 Cast

Though Netflix has yet to reveal any casting news, actor Manuel Garcia-Rulfo is all but guaranteed to return as Mickey Haller. Also re-joining him in the Season 2 cast were: Neve Campbell (Maggie), Becki Newton (Lorna), Jazz Raycole (Izzy), and Angus Sampson (Cisco), while the newcomers included Lana Parrilla (Lisa Trammell) and Yaya DaCosta (Andrea “Andy” Freemann).

Lara Solanki/Netflix

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 Plot

Spoilers ahead for The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 finale. In the final moments of Season 2, Mickey met a desperate Julian La Cosse (Devon Graye), who got his card from “Giselle Dallinger,” the sex worker he stood accused of killing. The attorney was perplexed, however, as he’d never heard of the woman who claimed to be his client. When Mickey ventured to identify her dead body, he discovered that she was actually Gloria “Glory Days” Dayton (Fiona Rene). Though the Season 3 plot has yet to be revealed, fans can expect the story to mirror that of Connelly’s 2013 novel, The Gods of Guilt.

In the book, Mickey learns that he may have been the one who put Glory in danger, despite his attempt to put her on a “straight and narrow path.” According to the plot summary on the author’s website, “Haunted by the ghosts of his past, Mickey must work tirelessly and bring all his skill to bear on a case that could mean his ultimate redemption or proof of his ultimate guilt.”

Lara Solanki/Netflix

Humphrey dropped some light hints in his What to Watch interview, too. “The key to our show is to pay attention to everything,” the co-showrunner teased. “Little tidbits that may seem insignificant come back to matter. So you sort of have to pay attention to everything ... Things that are dropped in one season may come back to haunt you in another.”

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 Potential Premiere Date

After premiering in May 2022, Netflix dropped the first part of Season 2 just over a year later in July 2023. Normally, that timeline would signal that Season 3 could return around late summer or early fall 2024. However, the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are likely to delay production. “First and foremost, we are all supportive of the WGA getting the best deal possible as quickly as possible,” Humphrey told Deadline in July, noting that his co-showrunner, Dailyn Rodriguez, is on WGAW’s Board of Directors, and one of their writers is a strike captain. “The business is in a state of crisis right now. The way we’re going to solve that is by getting back and negotiating a solution. Hopefully we can do that as quickly as possible.”

This post will be updated as more The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 details become available.