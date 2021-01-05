We could all do with some good news right about now, so what better way to kick things off for the new year than with season two of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK? Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ll know that Drag Race is the most famous drag competition in the world, and the popular U.S. show was adapted for UK screens for the first time in November 2019.

Now we're getting ready for series two of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, which kicks off on January 14 at 7 p.m. on BBC iPlayer. Hosted by drag legend RuPaul, the show will see 12 new queens from across the UK competing for the coveted title of the UK’s Next Drag Race Superstar.

In weekly challenges testing their comedy, makeup, fashion, sewing ability, singing and acting, the queens will battle it out and lip sync for the lives until only one remains. And returning to judge alongside RuPaul will be Michelle Visage, Graham Norton, and Alan Carr. And, as always, there will be a string of famous faces guest judging including Lorraine Kelly, Maya Jama, Dawn French, and Jordan Dunn.

This year, the talent look like they means absolute business, with a line-up featuring fashion starlets to silly comedy queens and professional dancers. And fans are gagging to see the best of the best that the UK has to offer.

Without further adieu, let’s see who will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of last year’s winner The Vivienne. It’s time to meet the queens.

Lawrence Chaney BBC/World of Wonder/Ray Burmiston Lawrence Chaney's last name was inspired by 1920s silent movie star Lon Chaney. "He was known as the man of a thousand faces and I'm known as the queen of a thousand faces, because I’m good at impersonation, stupid voices and general buffoonery," she told the BBC. This 23-year-old Glaswegian queen is ready to make Scotland proud and describes her look as a mix between “Rab C. Nesbitt and Susan Boyle,” and prides herself on doing her own makeup, hair and even making her own hip pads.

Cherry Valentine BBC/World of Wonder/Ray Burmiston Describing her persona, Valentine says: “She is glamour, she is a club kid, she’s dark, she’s gothic, she’s a dancer, she’s flippy.” And she’s a multifaceted queen too, as Valentine is also a fully qualified mental health nurse.

Bimini Bon Boulash BBC/World of Wonder/Ray Burmiston Bimini Bon Boulash was born in Norfolk but describes herself as "East London’s bendiest queen." Speaking about her drag, she says her style is "ever changing" and can't be defined by one single thing. "I like to be super feminine and incorporate many sources of inspiration. I would never fit my drag into one box!" Boulash’s biggest inspirations are Pamela Anderson and Vivienne Westwood. “When Vivienne got Pamela to walk her runway, it was ICONIC.”

Ginny Lemon BBC/World of Wonder/Ray Burmiston Lemon is a singer-songwriter and the only non-binary queen this season. Appearing in the X Factor in 2017, Lemon says her act is all about "music and madness!" "I’m an improvisational comedienne so you’ll get high energy, you’ll get madness, you’ll get the unplanned. I never ever repeat a show." She cites Tori Amos, Kate Bush, Bjork, Grace Jones as her biggest inspirations. "[B]ut then also telly icons like the one and only Sue Pollard, Julie Walters, and obviously, Victoria Wood I love old school British comedy and alternative singer-songwriters."

Tia Kofi BBC/World of Wonder/Ray Burmiston Tia Kofi describes herself as "very camp and very British." The 30-year-old queen’s drag says she loves "comedy, camp, old school, contemporary, and cultural references." She adds: "As there aren’t a huge number of POC queens on the scene, I’ll often throw in something from my Nigerian heritage too. I’m also a geek. One day I might be a character from Doctor Who, and I love channelling a bit of Star Trek." Although she's the first to admit her sewing skills need a little bit of work, she's confident when it comes to live vocals dance and serving glamour.

Veronica Green BBC/World of Wonder/Ray Burmiston Originally from Rochdale, Lancashire, Green says her supervillan-style drag is “gorgeous, goofy and professional, multi-skilled and multi-layered.” She’s been a professional actor and singer for the last 15 years, so expect some epic vocals.

Joe Black BBC/World of Wonder/Ray Burmiston Joe Black is a Brighton queen by way of Plymouth and she's ready to serve up some spooky villain realness. “I bring all the wonky eyebrows and eyeshadow of the traditional seaside drag with a bit of haunted glamour.” She loves musicals, and can’t wait for Snatch Game. Perhaps she'll be impersonating one of her idols? She cites Norma Desmond, Sunset Boulevard, and Marlene Dietrich as inspirations for her drag.

Sister Sister BBC/World of Wonder/Ray Burmiston Comedy queen Sister Sister is ready to bring some dry Scouse humour to the competition. She started drag after a breakup and has never looked back. Sister Sister is most excited about a stand-up challenge (obviously) and most nervous about falling over.

Tayce BBC/World of Wonder/Ray Burmiston Tayce describes her look as "very ‘model-esque’, very villainess, very street fighter. I’m dark and edgy." Her inspiration comes from "powerful Femme Fatales and divas." Hailing from Wales, this queen can't wait to do her country proud. "I am doing this for Wales, for my parents and my family. I’m doing it for all those little buggers who have looked at me and thought I was an absolute freak. I’m doing it for myself. I’m doing it for Gavin and Stacey!"

Ellie Diamond BBC/World of Wonder/Ray Burmiston Standing tall at 6 foot 8 (in heels) Ellie Diamond loves “bold colour, patterns and ideas.” Her drag is inspired by movies, cartoons and anime. Although the drag scene isn't huge Dundee, Diamond found her following on social media.

Astinna Mandella BBC/World of Wonder/Ray Burmiston “I am Serena Williams and Naomi Campbell if they had a baby,” says this 27-year-old Londoner. Astinna Mandella has been a professional dancer for seven years, working with the likes of Little Mix, Pussycat Dolls, Melanie C, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Fleur East, and Kayne West. So we know which challenges she's most looking forward to, then.