Adele’s “Oh My God” Reveals The Stresses Of Dating As A Superstar

Adele has been riding high on the success of her latest studio album 30, which came out back in November 2021. To promote it, she has provided us with quality content, with numerous interviews and live performances – including her unforgettable “An Audience With Adele”, which featured a wildly dancing Emma Thompson. And, rightfully, her songs have smashed records, with her first single “Easy On Me”, breaking Spotify’s record for the most streams in one day. And we can all acknowledge she’s blessed us with some hard-hitting and quote-worthy lyrics.

The songstress has managed to balance out the melancholic ballads with more upbeat tunes, including the absolute bop “Oh My God”, one of the rare tunes of Adele’s that you can dance along to. And now this tune is being blessed with a music video, released on Jan. 12 at 5 p.m. GMT (the first since “Easy On Me” in October). So, with a whole new excuse to play this song on repeat, what do the lyrics mean?

According to Rolling Stone, the song “explores wanting to put herself out there but having trouble doing so as a superstar”. Since releasing her first album 19, when she was 20, her love life has been under constant scrutiny. Especially since her song-making is so intertwined with her personal experiences of romance.

After details of Adele’s divorce to her now ex-husband Simon Konecki emerged, there were countless pieces about what could have caused it – and the likelihood of music borne out of the experience. And so it’s no surprise that the idea of dating again has brought such anxiety.

Now living in LA, Adele doesn’t believe it is conducive for dating. “Everyone is someone or everyone wants to be someone,” she told Rolling Stone. “I’ve been so lucky that no one I’ve been with has ever sold a story on me. I feel like that could really be a possibility.”

“Oh My God” reflects the inner turmoil she had when she tried to start dating again after her divorce. She went on to explain that after her friends tried to set her up, she thought, “You can’t set me up on a fucking blind date! I’m like, ‘How’s that going to work?’ There’ll be paparazzi outside and someone will call [gossip site] Deuxmoi, or whatever it’s fucking called! It ain’t happening.”

As she explained in an interview with Vogue, “I feel like this album is self-destruction, then self-reflection and then sort of self-redemption.” And looking at its placement on the album, towards the middle, it seems as though it meant to hit us right in that blurry zone between self-destruction and self-reflection.

Certainly, the lyrics reflect this internal struggle to wait to date and recharge her love life following her divorce, mixed with the personal and professional baggage that comes with it. Perhaps best summed up in the phrase, “Cause this is trouble, but it feels right / teetering on the edge of Heaven and Hell / Is a battle that I cannot fight.”

As the beat intensifies, you can feel the urgency of the dilemma and drive for Adele.

Take a look at the full “Oh My God” lyrics below:

[Verse 1]

I ain't got too much time to spare

But I'll make time for you to show how much I care

Wish that I would let you break my walls

But I'm still spinning out of control from the fall

Boy, you give good love, I won't lie

It's what keeps me comin' back even though I'm terrified

[Pre-Chorus]

I know that it's wrong

But I want to have fun

Mmm, yeah, mmm, yeah

I know that it's wrong

But I want to have fun

Mmm, yeah, mmm, yeah

[Chorus]

Oh, my God, I can't believe it

Out of all the people in the world

What is the likelihood of jumping

Out of my life and into your arms?

Maybe, baby, I'm just losing my mind

'Cause this is trouble, but it feels right

Teetering on the edge of Heaven and Hell

Is a battle that I cannot fight

[Verse 2]

I'm a fool, but they all think I'm blind

I'd rather be a fool than leave myself behind

I don't have to explain myself to you

I am a grown woman and I do what I want to do

[Pre-Chorus]

I know that it's wrong

But I want to have fun

Mmm, yeah, mmm, yeah

I know that it's wrong

But I want to have fun

Mmm, yeah, mmm, yeah

[Chorus]

Oh, my God, I can't believe it

Out of all the people in the world

What is the likelihood of jumping

Out of my life and into your arms?

Maybe, baby, I'm just losing my mind

'Cause this is trouble, but it feels right

Teetering on the edge of Heaven and Hell

Is a battle that I cannot fight

[Bridge]

"Lord, don't let me," I say, "Lord, don't let me"

I say, "Lord, don't let me, let me down" (Oh, Lord)

"Lord, don't let me," I say, "Lord, don't let me"

I say, "Lord, don't let me, let me down" (Don't let me let myself down)

"Lord, don't let me," I say, "Lord, don't let me"

I say, "Lord, don't let me, let me down" (Oh, my God)

"Lord, don't let me," I say, "Lord, don't let me"

I say, "Lord, don't let me, let me down" (Oh, oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh)

[Chorus]

Oh, my God, I can't believe it

Out of all the people in the world

What is the likelihood of jumping

Out of my life and into your arms?

Maybe, baby, I'm just losing my mind

'Cause this is trouble, but it feels right

Teetering on the edge of Heaven and Hell

Is a battle that I cannot fight

[Outro]

"Lord, don't let me," I say, "Lord, don't let me"

I say, "Lord, don't let me, let me down" (I know that it's wrong, but I want to have fun)

"Lord, don't let me," I say, "Lord, don't let me"

I say, "Lord, don't let me, let me down" (Mmm, yeah, mmm, yeah)

"Lord, don't let me," I say, "Lord, don't let me"

I say, "Lord, don't let me, let me down" (I know that it's wrong, but I want to have fun)

"Lord, don't let me," I say, "Lord, don't let me"

I say, "Lord, don't let me, let me down" (Mmm, yeah, mmm, yeah)