Adele Teased Her “Oh My God” Music Video With A Stunning Photo

One of the musical highlights of 2021 was the release of Adele’s 30 in November, and the fun is continuing into the new year. Next up for the 15-time Grammy winner is the debut of her music video for “Oh My God,” 30’s second single. Adele has been teasing the video’s Jan. 12 premiere, including by unveiling a gorgeous promotional photo on Saturday, Jan. 8.

In the photo, Adele is seated with an unassuming backdrop behind her. She, of course, is the focus, and she’s clad in a beautiful off-the-shoulder gown. Her outfit’s red hue is similar to that of the apple in her hand (à la Snow White?), which matches her nails and dark lip. A chandelier necklace, earrings, and an assortment of rings add even more elegance to her look.

Funnily enough, the song’s title was the same reaction many fans had to Adele’s teaser photo, which was shot by photographer Raven B. Varona. “Oh my god,” one person wrote in the comments alongside a heart-eyes emoji. Many others opted for the acronym instead, writing, “OMG.” Meanwhile, still others had more to say, such as Nikkie de Jager, who did Adele’s makeup on her YouTube channel, NikkieTutorials, last month. “THIS LIP ON YOU?!?!” the makeup guru wrote alongside several emojis that showed her approval.

Just days earlier, on Jan. 6, Adele had also promoted the music video by posting a 15-second teaser showing her standing in front of a circular light in yet another gown. The black-and-white footage obscured some of the details, but it was clear her outfit had a vintage vibe. Text revealed the music video’s release date and time: Jan. 12 at 9 a.m. PT, 12 p.m. ET, and 5 p.m. U.K.

“Rested and Re-Set!” Adele wrote in the teaser’s caption on Instagram. “Feeling ready for 2022, there’s so much coming, I’m excited for you all to see it x”

While “Oh My God” became 30’s second single after the album’s release, many fans initially predicted other tracks might get the nod instead. “I Drink Wine,” “To Be Loved,” and “Can I Get It” were all popular picks. That’s not to say that “Oh My God” hasn’t been popular, though. The track debuted at No. 3 on the Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts, per Billboard.

The “Oh My God” music video comes nearly three months after the one for “Easy On Me.” That video, like the song itself, has been a massive hit, accumulating more than 221 million views at the time of this writing. Not surprisingly, the promise of a new video has brought a wave of excitement. As one fan put it on Twitter, “She’s really about to bring it! We’re not ready!”