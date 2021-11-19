Get your wine and tissues at the ready, because Adele’s hotly-anticipated fourth studio album 30 is finally upon us. Yes, the queen of ballads is back with a new batch of tracks that are sure to get emotions running high. The first cut from the Grammy Award-winner’s latest record was the powerful single “Easy on Me”, which shot straight to the top of the UK singles chart following its release in October and broke the Spotify record for the most streams in a single day, Variety reports.

Ahead of the album’s release on Nov. 18, the singer’s CBS TV special Adele One Night Only aired on Nov. 14 in the U.S., during which she debuted three never-before-heard songs: “I Drink Wine,” “Hold On,” and “Love Is a Game.”

The TV special, which attracted more than 10 million viewers in the U.S. alone, gave fans a first taste of what to expect from 30, and many were quick to make note of the Academy Award-winner's latest set of lyrics — some of which make for the perfect social media caption.

So, if you’re in search of some Instagram inspiration for your latest post, you can find the very best lyrics from Adele’s 30 for Instagram captions below.

“Strangers By Nature” •“I’ve never seen the sky this colour before / it’s like I’m noticing everything a little bit more” •“No one knows what it’s like to be us” •“Oh I hope that someday I’ll learn / to nurture what I’ve done.” The song that kicks off the album is a bittersweet melody of lost love and learning to love the world again. Dreamy vintage vibes all around.

“Easy On Me” • “I had good intentions and the highest hopes... it probably doesn’t even show.” • “There ain’t no room for things to change / When we are both so deeply stuck in our ways.” There are no holds barred in this quintessentially Adele ballad, complete with the perfect lyrics to belt in the middle of your kitchen. We’ll all be singing “Go easy on me” as we embark on this album.

“My Little Love” •“I don’t recognise myself in / the coldness of the daylight / so I ain’t surprised you can read through all of my lies” •“I’m so far gone and you’re the only one who can save me” •“I wanted you to have everything I never had / I’m so sorry if what I’ve done makes you feel sad” Adele mentioned that her son was a big part of her song-making process this time round. And boy, did she deliver. This touching song beautifully explores the mother-son relationship and includes the most adorable conversations between the two.

“Cry Your Heart Out” •“I would rather stay home on my own / drink it all away” •“In the end it’s just you / stop drowning in wait” You know when you know a good sob will solve all your problems? That is this song in a nutshell. Perfectly captures that wait for a cathartic cry.

“Oh My God” • “I ain’t got too much time to spare / But I’ll make time for you to show how much I care” • “I know that it’s wrong / but I want to have fun” • “Maybe baby I’m just losing my mind / cause this is trouble / but it feels right” Adele bursts out of the ballad bubble with this absolute bop. The edgy pop beat coupled with classic Adele vocals will leave you shaking your body along.

“Can I Get It” •“Through it all, the good the bad the ugly and divine” •“Can I get it right now / let me let me just come and get it.” Dipping her toes into country-style music, this is a punchy song about all the sacrifices you make for love.

“I Drink Wine” • “Why am I seeking approval from people I don’t even know?” • “In these crazy times, I hope to find something to cling onto.” • “Soaking it all up for fun but now I only soak up wine” As promised, Adele gets candid about her divorce in this passionate melody. Did someone order a song about putting yourself first, mourning a relationship and learning how to heal? Adele did.

“All Night Parking (With Erroll Garner)” • “When I’m out at a party / I’m just excited to get home / and dream about you / all night long” • “I get lost in our hours / ‘cause you possess powers I can’t fight” This ‘interlude’ song has that lo-fi jazzy beat to drive down an autumn road in the rain to. A sweet love song - perfectly bridging across the heartbreak fo the rest of the album.

“Woman Like Me” •“You ain’t ever had a woman like me” •“Loving you was a breakthrough / I saw what my heart can really do.” Adele strikes the perfect balance between sad girl and girl boss autumn with this sultry tune. Ever heard of a classy roast? Well, you have now.

“Hold on” • “Every day feels like the road I’m on / Might just open up and swallow me whole.” • “Sometimes loneliness is the only rest we get.” The gentle piano chords are very reminiscent of “Make You Feel My Love” - so is it any surprise this song pulls at the heartstrings. The lyric “love will soon come” sums up the healing and hopeful vibe of this tune.

“To Be Loved” • “I’m as lost now as I was back then / Always make a mess of everything” • “Painting walls with all my secret tears / filling rooms with all my hopes and fears” • “I’m so afraid but I’m open wide / I’ll be the one to catch myself this time” • “I’ll stand still and let the storm pass by.” Honest, raw, and relatable. The pure emotion packed into this song is astonishing - an insight into the fears of moving on from such an important phase of life.