Little Simz’s “Angel” Is Dedicated To A Very Important Person
Meghan Markle gets a shout-out, too.
Little Simz surprised her fans on Dec. 6 when she announced her fifth studio album NO THANK YOU, and was released just six days later on Dec. 12. On the new album, the artist expanded her repertoire with 10 more songs, including the record's opening track “Angel.” Dedicated to her late friend and model Harry Uzoka, it's the second time Little Simz has produced a song about his legacy, following the 2019 song “Wounds” from her third album GREY Area.
Having previously spoken of the writing process of “Wounds” being a form of therapy, “Angel” solidifies Uzoka's role in the singer's life even in death. Uzoka died in 2018 after being stabbed in the heart by fellow model George Koh, who was convicted of Uzoka's murder in August of that year. “I remember waking up, Googling, trying to find out as many details as I could and going to the studio in bits,” the 28-year-old recalled to The Guardian. “I sat in the dark in tears and I didn't want to go on socials to see everyone posting 'RIP' – and because I didn't do that, I was able to write ‘Wounds’, and later, ‘Angels’.”
“Angel” paints Uzoka as a guiding light for Little Simz, helping her navigate the often stressful nature of being an independent artist. She also praises her long-time collaborator and producer Inflo on “Angel,” comparing their relationship to Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro. “Our chemistry is just unmatched,” she shared in an interview with NME. “When you go into making an album with someone, there has to be a high level of trust because it's not going to be an easy ride.” In addition, Little Simz references Meghan Markle in the track, warning major labels and the music industry in general that she's not afraid to fight against its established conventions.
Read the lyrics for “Angel,” below.
[Verse 1: Little Simz]
Never cared 'bout bein' immortalised
How can I stand with the opps and not with the tribe?
They sell you a dream and then want you to glorify
Got a rude awakenin' by ignorin' up all the signs
Why did I give you the keys to authorise s**t on my behalf?
Now I'm scarred and mortified
What did I expect from those livin' the corporate life?
Unfortunately, honesty isn't normalised
Had to get my s**t together and get organised
If your hand's in my pockets, I'm callin' up all the guys
Though, I don't wanna be the reason of more divide
Guess that's in my nature of bein' a water sign
I'm sort of like
Nothing is makin' sense in my awkward mind
Give me your ears to lend me for the night
Shootin' in the dark, guess I never saw the light
Revoke access, I'm runnin' it back, yes
Missin' opportunities, I wish I was that pressed
Yeah, I say that s**t with my damn chest
You need me and you feel the loss of my absence
The novelty wears oft after a few years
After a few tears from challengin' new fears
Learnin' everything I didn't on the come up
We was too busy makin' music till the sun up
Every day through the summer
Didn't learn the business and now I'm duckin' for cover
What a f**k up
Might just leave a bad taste thinkin' I'm a sucker
Come up out my damn face, n**ga, did I stutter?
It's gon' be a sad case if you see my brothers
I can see how an artist can get tainted, frustrated
They don't care if your mental is on the brink of somethin' dark
As long as you're cuttin' somebody's payslip
And sendin' their kids to private school in a spaceship
Yeah, I refuse to be on a slave ship
Give me all my masters and lower your wages
Huh, what I'm bringin' to the table is more than a feast for the belly of the beast
Didn't know I'm droppin' somethin' heavy for the streets
F**k the politics, I'm goin' Meghan on you neeks
I need the best seats in the house
When the truth unfolds, it's gonna be one hell of a scene
Harry listenin' from Heaven on repeat
He was backin' it when nobody believed
“Play the game, play the game,” is what they scream
You can play the game, I don't see the need, no
[Chorus: Cleo Sol]
Feel so alive
I woke up and I prayed for a sign
I know good things take time
God sent me you as an angel
When you're alone
The little thoughts that nobody knows
Hardest thing to do was stay strong
I knew I needed an angel
[Verse 2: Little Simz]
My Saturn return in effect
Life doesn't come with presets
My frequency's seamless
They want you give more, expect you to dream less
Got me confessin' all my secrets
You ain't the only one under deep stress
Please don't take my kindness for a weakness
Get G checked for your disrespect
Perception and observation is clinical
More headspace, I've been shavin' off my occipital
They say you can't hate who you don't love
And they say love is unconditional
I'm ready to do the unthinkable
F**k rules and everything that's traditional
Giving your heart to someone might just leave you in a somethin', somethin'
[Chorus: Cleo Sol]
Feel so alive
I woke up and I prayed for a sign
I know good things take time
God sent me you as an angel
When you're alone
The little thoughts that nobody knows
Hardest thing to do was stay strong
I knew I needed an angel
An angel
[Verse 3: Little Simz]
How you go against the same system you were colonised by?
Brother, your whole ting compromised
Havin' these conversations with self and nobody else
Thinkin' they don't understand my thinkin' when I socialise
I need a angel with me for armour
I need accountability, partner
I know that all these blessings are karma
I need a fire lit by the seaside
Purest manuka up in my beehive
Give me a second and let the beat ride
Is there a golden key to the sweet life?
I don't know what's got into me
But at least I'm makin' time for self and not others when I got free time
New woman, don't tell me I shouldn't just because you couldn't
They say, “Don't you give up too much of the truth to 'em”
Well, I got nine more songs in the boot for 'em
Figure this is the moment, I gotta speak now
Head high, back straight, feet down
Posture goin' crazy
Had to stand tall while they were tryin' to break me
F**k that, you n**gas didn't make me
And I say you will never infiltrate me
Dim my light? Are you crazy?
Yo, we two worlds apart, you know, lady, lady, lady
Flo and I comin' like DeNiro and Scorsese
Stop tryin' to box me in, there's no way you can place me
Hit 'em with a classic then I got a little lazy
Had to get a pen when I remembered that I'm JAY-Z
Had to cut you off because I found out you were snaky
I got angels guidin' my steps, guardin' my life from now until death
Perspective is everything and I wonder what they see
Hurt people hurt people, I get it, but don't play me
My Saturn return in effect
Life doesn't come with presets
My frequency's seamless
So, please don't take my kindness for a weakness
'Cause I got angels