What a time for competition shows, especially the kind that whisk celebrity contestants off to a dreamy European locale, where an iconic host leads them through challenges, all united by a delightful undercurrent of camp.

As The Traitors continues its tartan reign, a new obsession has entered the chat: Hulu’s The Mob. Hosted by Parker Posey, who proved her penchant for verbal theatrics on The White Lotus, the series draws on mob movies and brings 12 celebrities together in an Italian villa for a chance to win up to $250,000. As Hulu’s own pitch puts it: “In a game where power demands absolute loyalty, can the don stay in control, or will the family rise up and overthrow them?”

The Mob comes from the producers of The Traitors, so if you already a fan of that show’s thematic backstabbing, you’ll probably love this one too. Still, it brings something new to the table. “Hopefully this one feels like its own thing and really special,” Rob Mills, who helms unscripted and alternative entertainment for Walt Disney Television, told Deadline earlier this year, adding that “if Traitors is a Knives Out parlor game, this is more The Godfather.”

For that cinematic adventure, The Mob’s debut season has assembled a buzzy cast from reality, music, acting, and all realms of Hollywood.

Among them is Demi Engemann, who left The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives after Season 4. The Mob cast also includes two Bachelor Nation alums: Maria Georgas, known for her spirited run on Joey Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor, and Shane Parton, whom viewers haven’t actually met on TV yet. Parton was a contender on Taylor Frankie Paul’s unaired Bachelorette season, so this will be the first time audiences get to know him.

The reality contingent also includes Willam Belli (RuPaul’s Drag Race), Joe Gorga (The Real Housewives of New Jersey), Harry Jowsey (Let’s Marry Harry), Chelsea Lazkani (Selling Sunset), Bella Palk (Love Overboard), and Bruno Tonioli (Dancing With the Stars).

Two actors are joining the fun, too, and both bring on-theme credits. Aida Turturro previously starred in The Sopranos, while Younger alum Debi Mazar made her film debut in Goodfellas.

Finally, the Mob’s star-studded cast includes rapper Romeo. As for Posey’s hosting style, “I may look cute, but I kinda run the place,” she said in a previous teaser.

The Mob premieres on Hulu on Oct. 26.