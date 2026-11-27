Sometimes, the best holiday entertainment isn’t expressly festive. Maybe it’s just a cozy vibe you want to curl up with, or a crowd-pleasing popcorn flick your entire family can agree on. Or perhaps it’s something that makes you nostalgic for the year you spent every Friday from Thanksgiving through Christmas watching two beautiful hockey players go from on-the-ice enemies and secret lovers to passionate, life-altering soulmates.

Yes, somehow it’s practically been one year since Heated Rivalry premiered on Nov. 28. And there’s no better way to celebrate than by welcoming the streaming phenomenon, based on Rachel Reid’s hit Game Changers novels, into your canon of go-to seasonal viewing.

Not that you haven’t already rewatched it a lot. But if you find yourself yearning for that first blush of Shane and Ilya’s love story, well, that makes sense! After all, our cultural obsession with Heated Rivalry was largely forged during the holidays.

Sabrina Lantos/HBO Max

You might remember kicking your feet watching Shane and Ilya’s first charged conversation in the gym (you know the scene), cozied up with Thanksgiving leftovers and Black Friday scores. Maybe you strung up lights while jamming to Scott and Kip’s de facto anthem, “I’ll Believe in Anything.” And no matter what you gave or received, there’s a good chance Shane and Ilya’s cottage escape was the gift that brought you the most butterflies last year.

Even Reid knew by the end of the holidays that Heated Rivalry was... a big deal. As she recently told Bustle, the realization came when Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper decided which characters they were most like while hosting New Year’s Eve for CNN: “I thought, ‘This is really, really surreal. They’re talking about my characters by name, and everybody knows who they’re talking about.’”

This time of year is all about gratitude and reflection, and there’s something special about honoring a piece of pop culture that was (and is!) a bright light in your life. While Heated Rivalry is a steamy love story, it’s also an ode to the surprising ways our loved ones can show up for us — see Shane and his mom’s beautiful heart-to-heart at the cottage — which is perennially one of those big things we pine for at the holidays.

Even without a Santa hat in sight (save that for the reported Heated Rivalry Christmas movie), the show offers all the warmth and comfort you could crave from holiday viewing. Not to mention an affirming reminder to seize hope and courage in the new year — think of Ilya’s moving line, “I’m coming to the cottage.” What’s your metaphorical cottage in 2027? Run there!