Traitors fans may be watching normal civilians play the murder mystery game on The Traitors: New Blood, but have no fear (or actually, be completely scared): our beloved stars are entering the castle again. On Sept. 18, just a day after announcing a three-season renewal, Peacock revealed the next Traitors cast, filled with their signature odd blend of reality stars, athletes, and A-listers.

For Season 6 (yes, New Blood is apparently the show’s fifth season despite having a different title), The Traitors is going more Hollywood than ever, with actors Kristin Chenoweth, Casey Wilson, Dominic Monaghan, Johnny Sibilly, and singer Cody Simpson joining the cast.

But reality TV stars are still well represented, with former Bachelor Joey Graziadei, Love Island USA star JaNa Craig, RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Bianca Del Rio, and Love Island narrator Iain Stirling competing. Of course, the Bravo world has a big presence, with Southern Charm’s Craig Conover, Next Gen NYC’s Emira D’Spain, and Real Housewives Gizelle Bryant, Cynthia Bailey, and Bronwyn Newport. And for the first time, they’ll be joined by a (former) Mormon Wife: Whitney Leavitt.

And there’s no Traitors without some gamers, which includes Big Brother winners Taylor Hale and Jag Bains, Survivor alumni Michele Fitzgerald and Q Burdette, and The Challenge player Rachel Robinson. The cast is rounded out by NFL star Rashad Jennings, Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim, and influencer Boman Martinez-Reid.

'The Traitors' Season 6 cast

Yes, this cast is utterly stacked, and there are so many ways it could play out. Given that filming has likely just started, the players probably don’t yet know who host Alan Cumming will name as the central Traitors. And if it’s not too late, I’d like to make my case for the correct picks.

Kristin Chenoweth

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I mean, come on. Just imagine Glinda the Good Witch as a Traitor. It’s the type of fever-dream treachery that The Traitors was made for, with a huge dose of musical theater whimsy. After years of performing in a bubble on Broadway, Chenoweth has earned a good villain era.

Gizelle Bryant

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While Potomac may be a newer addition to the Real Housewives franchise (albeit one that’s about to premiere its 11th season), Bryant is an old-school Housewife at heart. She’s clever at stirring the pot without blowback and never reveals her cards too soon, but can easily let loose and have a good time. These are the exact qualities you want in a good Traitor, and she’d have so much fun with it.

Joey Graziadei

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There hasn’t been a Traitor from Bachelor Nation in a while — and let’s be real, Arie Luyendyk Jr. barely counts, since he was brought in toward the end. Usually, Bachelors are positioned as heroes among the Faithfuls, so it’s about time that one of them gets blood on their hands. And with Graziadei’s boyish charm and puppy dog eyes, there’s a good chance no one will suspect a thing.

Honorable Mention: Whitney Leavitt

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For the past couple of seasons, Cumming has named four Traitors instead of the typical three, and if he goes that route again, may I present a Mormon Wife? Leavitt had fun playing the villain on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives in her first season, then proved her multi-dimensional talent and showed she’s actually not evil. But wouldn’t it be fun for her to pretend again?