If you’re a fan of political thrillers, Netflix’s The Night Agent likely piqued your interest when it dropped on the streamer March 23. Shawn Ryan, who developed the series based on Matthew Quirk’s novel of the same name, described it as “All the President’s Men with car chases” in a recent interview with Netflix. But does the new series about a junior FBI agent embroiled in conspiracy drama have a future?

While Netflix hasn’t confirmed anything yet, The Night Agent is described by Netflix as a new series, not a limited series — suggesting there could certainly be plans for future installments. Here’s everything to know about a potential The Night Agent Season 2.

The Night Agent Season 2 Cast

Fans will have to wait for an official renewal from Netflix to know who’s on The Night Agent Season 2 cast. Need a refresher of everyone you met in Season 1? Gabriel Basso plays Peter Sutherland (aka, the titular agent), Luciane Buchanan plays Rose Larkin, Hong Chau plays Diane Farr, Fola Evans-Akingbola plays Chelsea Arrington, D.B. Woodside plays Erik Monks, Eve Harlow plays Ellen, and Phoenix Raei plays Dale.

The Night Agent Season 2 Plot

While there’s not a direct sequel to Quirk’s 2019 novel, there are several other books that occupy a similar political thriller universe. As the author explained in a recent tweet, his titles are “mostly standalones,” though some are connected. His recent books include Inside Threat and Hour of the Assassin, about Secret Service agents, and Red Warning, about a CIA officer.

The Night Agent’s story of an FBI agent who works in the White House’s “situation room” was based on Quirk’s real-life friend in Washington, D.C., he told KPBS. “This friend would disappear every night like clockwork,” he recalled. “And, you start playing that D.C. parlor game of, Who is he? What’s the mystery job? And as best I could gather, his job was to work night watch. And as I dug in, you find out that these relatively junior, young people ... are responsible for staying up all night, every night, tracking crises, and being ready to brief the president or the FBI director.”

It seems like there’s plenty of story potential in that conceit, should Netflix greenlight The Night Agent Season 2. The streamer has added “a lot of new stories and characters,” too, Quirk wrote, so there’s reason to hope that those narratives continue.

The Night Agent Season 2 Potential Premiere Date

If The Night Agent gets renewed, when can viewers expect a new season? According to Collider, filming for Season 1 reportedly spanned from February to July 2022 — so depending on the show’s renewal timeline, a potential Night Agent Season 2 premiere date could fall next year if filming commences soon.

This post will be updated with the trailer, release date, and additional plot details as more information on The Night Agent Season 2 becomes available.