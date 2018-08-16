Tom Hiddleston Is Officially Returning For The Night Manager Season 2

Tom Hiddleston. OK, now that we’ve got your attention, let's talk good telly. Good telly is important because it makes us all happy AF without having to really do very much. Good telly like The Night Manager however, is next level. Starring homegrown talent Hiddleston, the thrilling spy drama was a rip roaring success. The show aired all the way back in 2016 and fans have been waiting patiently for a possible second season. And now, it seems the wait is *finally* over. Per Deadline, Amazon Prime and the BBC are reportedly coming together to create a sequel to the hit series. And so, here’s everything to know so far about Season 2 of The Night Manager.

The Night Manager S2 Plot

A quick refresher: the first season saw Hiddleston’s Jonathan Pine act as the night manager of a luxury hotel in Cairo while working for a Foreign Office task force to infiltrate arms dealer Richard Roper’s (Hugh Laurie) dangerous and tight knit inner circle. The season ended with Roper being captured and taken away by the Syrians in Egypt. The TV show is based on a 1993 novel, also called The Night Manager, by the famous spy author, John la Carré. As the novel has no sequel, it is easy to understand why fans were confused about the following season.

Although concrete details of the new series are yet to be disclosed, Season 2 is reportedly set in the present day and begins with Pine being told that Roper was killed. Well, we can’t lie, that’s enough to get us hooked again and ready to rewatch the first season in anticipation for the next.

The Night Manager S2 Cast

Hiddleston is reportedly the only confirmed actor in the upcoming season while the rest of the cast will likely be revealed in the coming months. Back in 2019, the actor spoke of the hopeful return with BBC Radio 2’s Zoe Ball and said the show’s future lies with the production house run by la Carré’s family, The Ink Company. “They are potentially conceiving how these characters might live on: what they’re doing now given the state of the world. Which is curious given that the world is in an ‘interesting’ place, shall we say.”

“What’s Jonathan Pine doing? Where is he? He’s probably in a dark corner somewhere spying on someone. What shape or form might that take? I’m very curious to see what materialises, and that’s about as much as I can say,” he commented.

Besides Hugh Laurie, the first season also featured Olivia Colman, Tom Hollander, Elizabeth Debicki, and Alistair Petrie. The first series was a huge success amongst both fans and critics and saw Hiddleston, Laurie, and Colman win Golden Globes for their performances in The Night Manager.

While David Farr is returning to write the script, director Susanne Bier previously mentioned she would not continue. “I’m not doing Night Manager 2. I wasn't sure that I would do my very best work the second time round — so I decided that I should probably not do it and have somebody [else direct it],” she said.

The Night Manager S2 Release Date

As Season 2 has just been confirmed, there is no release date for the new series as of yet but production is apparently set to begin in the summer across both South America and London.

The Night Manager Season 1 is available to watch on BBC in the UK and Amazon Prime globally.