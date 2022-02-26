Phoebe Dynevor Says Goodbye To Bridgerton Baby Bangs In Her New Thriller Movie

If you couldn’t get enough of Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor, then you’ll be thrilled with the announcement of her latest project, The Outlaws Scarlett & Browne. Based on the book of the same name, written by Jonathan Stroud, the Amazon Studios film is set to be directed by James Bobin, of The Muppets and Alice Through the Looking Glass fame. The project will mark Dynevor second production with Amazon Studios, following her feature in the British remake of Call My Agent. And she will also an executive producer credit, too. Here’s everything we know about The Outlaws Scarlett & Browne so far.

The Outlaws Scarlett & Browne Plot

According to Waterstones, The Outlaws Scarlett & Browne is set in a futuristic and broken England where gunfights, crime, and monsters collide. The outlaw Scarlett McCain battles daily against the odds that the world brings, discovers a wrecked coach on a lonely road where only one survivor, Albert Browne, resides. With no knowledge of Browne’s past, McCain takes Browne along with her across the tumultuous landscape of England as she grapples with the implications of her own past. Will McCain find answers to the secrets Browne keeps?

With a mix of action, humour, and mystery, the book has raving reviews from fans who note how they enjoyed the crossover between “the Wild Wild West and zombies.” With the book welcoming such a warm reception, it’s likely the film will be an equally promising wild ride.

The Outlaws Scarlett & Browne Release Date

The Outlaws Scarlett And Browne will be available to stream on Amazon Prime. However, the film is in very early production so there isn’t a release date just yet. But not to fear, I will update the piece as soon as the is more information available. All eyes peeled for when the first trailer drops.