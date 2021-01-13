Since the coronavirus pandemic began, much of the royal family's regular schedule has had to have been scrapped in order to keep everybody safe. Christmas looked very different for the Queen in 2020, and she's had to cancel her royal garden parties for the second year running now. The latest change to take place may well occur when Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall give birth; in fact, the Queen won't be able to meet two new royal babies this year in person, if things carry on they way they currently are.

With the ongoing lockdown in England, it is thought that the Queen will have to stick to video calls to meet her new family members, which is something that to our knowledge has never been done before.

When the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had their three children (Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis), for example, the Queen was one of the first family members to meet her new great grandchildren within days of their births.

The same goes for Archie, son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who met HRH two days after he was born.

This year, two new royal babies are set to arrive, but it is increasingly looking like the Queen — who has been keeping safe at Windsor Castle with Prince Philip since the first lockdown — will not be able to see the tots in person for a while yet.

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank are thought to be due in early 2021, and will be welcoming their first child. Also on the way is the third child of Zara and Mike Tindall, whose exact due date is unknown as well.