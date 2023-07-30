Since its debut in 2019, The Righteous Gemstones has earned critical acclaim — with Season 3, in particular, winning a perfect 100% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes. The comedy follows a family (the titular Gemstones) and the dark side of their televangelist empire, which has drawn comparisons to real-life megachurches and TV personalities. It’s also been likened many times to a somewhat surprising HBO contemporary: Succession. As Margaret Lyons perfectly put it for The New York Times, “If Succession is an ice bath, The Righteous Gemstones is a slip-n-slide, but the water is springing from the same source.”

Indeed, both shows follow wealthy broods with formidable patriarchs and squabbling adult children trying to defend their place in the family empire. Whether you’re a loyal viewer or want to get in on the chaos, you’re in luck: The Righteous Gemstones was renewed for Season 4 on July 27, so there’s much more to come.

The announcement comes after creator Danny McBride — who also stars as eldest son Jesse Gemstone — shared his plans for the series’ future with Collider. “I definitely would love to do more,” he said. “For me, I feel like one of the major weaknesses about television ... is that a lot of creators use soap opera plotting, where they’re constantly teasing what’s gonna happen and they just keep pushing the ball down the field, but never really give you the answers, never really give you the closure, and never really pay off the things they’re promising because they all just want you to come back for more.”

Jake Giles Netter/HBO

It seems that The Righteous Gemstones, in contrast, will continue to “pay off” every installment. “I want every season to feel like, if you’re investing that time, you’re gonna get a complete story, but that the world’s rich enough that it could keep going on,” McBride said.

And go on, it will! Here’s everything to know about The Righteous Gemstones Season 4.

The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 Cast

In addition to McBride as Jesse, The Righteous Gemstones stars John Goodman as Eli, Adam DeVine as Kevin, Edi Patterson as Judi, Tony Cavalero as Keefe, Cassidy Freeman as Amber, Skyler Gisondo as Gideon, Walton Goggins as Baby Billy, Gregory Alan Williams as Martin, and Tim Baltz as BJ.

The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 Potential Premiere Date

The past two seasons aired in consecutive years, so you’d expect The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 to arrive in 2024. However, due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, the timeline may be less certain this time around.

This post will be updated with the trailer, release date, and additional plot details as more information on The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 becomes available.