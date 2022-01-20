Following in the footsteps of The Fault in Our Stars and To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, another beloved YA romance is hitting the big screen. The Sky Is Everywhere, from acclaimed director Josephine Decker (Shirley), will premiere in theaters and on Apple TV+ just in time for Valentine’s Day. Get ready for its Feb. 11 release with an exclusive first look at the trailer, below.

The Sky Is Everywhere follows 17-year-old Lennie Walker, a gifted clarinetist who dreams of attending The Juilliard School in New York City. When her older sister, Bailey, dies suddenly, Lennie’s world is upended — and only Toby, Bailey’s former boyfriend, truly understands what she’s going through. Around the same time, Lennie meets Joe, a charismatic new kid at her school who shares her passion for music. Now caught in a love triangle, Lennie must decide what she really wants.

The cast features a mix of up-and-comers and veteran actors. Grace Kaufman plays Lennie, opposite Jacques Colimon as Joe and Pico Alexander as Toby. They’re joined by Jason Segel, who plays Lennie’s father, and Cherry Jones as Lennie’s grandmother, as well as Jacques Colimon, Julia Schlaeper, Ji-young Yoo, and Havana Rose Liu.

Behind the camera, The Sky Is Everywhere boasts an all-women creative team. In addition to Decker, everything from the cinematography to the production design, editing, and music was led by women, and Jandy Nelson adapted her own bestselling book — hailed by the Los Angeles Times as “unusually rich with both insight and breathless romance” — for the screen.

The Sky is Everywhere will be released in select theaters and on Apple TV+ on Feb. 11, 2022. Watch the first trailer for the film below.