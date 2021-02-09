The family of high-flying lawyers negotiating complex divorce cases within London's elite circuit are set to return to screens in BBC's hit legal drama The Split. Actors Stephen Mangan and Nicola Walker lead the cast of the Abi Morgan-penned series, which was recently renewed for it's third and final outing. If you can't wait to find out what lies in store for the Defoe clan, here's everything you need to know about The Split series 3.

When does The Split series 3 air?

Given that the third season was only recently announced, the official airdate for The Split series 3 is yet to be confirmed. As Deadline reports, casting for season 3 is still ongoing and filming is scheduled to begin sometime in 2021. So, it's safe to assume the new series won't debut until later this year or 2022. In the meantime, you can catch up with The Split series one and two on BBC iPlayer.

What is The Split series 3 about?

Set within the brutal and fast-paced world of London’s high-end divorce circuit, The Split revolves around the complicated lives of the Defoe family (sisters Hannah, Nina, and Rose, and no-nonsense mother Ruth) as they negotiate messy divorce cases and navigate personal issues within their own family. In series 3, viewers will witness divorce lawyer Hannah face the complexities of her own divorce, and show-writer Abi Morgan has promised to wrap up the drama with "the most dramatic and heartbreaking series to date," the Radio Times reports.

A BBC synopsis also teases a "shocking revelation that dramatically changes the stakes," adding: "Battle lines are redrawn, their dream of achieving the 'good divorce' is left in tatters."

Who's in the cast of The Split series 3?

Per Deadline, Nicola Walker (Spooks), Stephen Mangan (Episodes), Fiona Button (Grantchester), Annabel Scholey (The Salisbury Poisonings), Chukwudi Iwuji (News of the World), and Deborah Findlay are set to reprise their roles in the show's final instalment, with new cast announcements set to follow in the coming months.

The Split's second season was a huge hit for the BBC, averaging six million viewers per episode, and becoming BBC iPlayer's third most-watched drama of 2020, with more than 19 million streams.

Commenting on the show's forthcoming final run, show-creator Morgan gave an indication of what fans can expect from The Split's "bittersweet" conclusion. "It’s great to be back writing for the Defoe family, and to dive once more into to the complications of their lives, and those of their clients," she said. "Hannah faces the heartbreak of her own divorce, and the fight to save her family and her marriage. Siblings clash, past mistakes are exposed, and hearts are broken."

Elsewhere, Nicola Walker who plays the character of Hannah Stern in the legal drama, said that she too is excited to find out what show-writer Morgan has in store. "We are all looking forward to the journey Abi has planned for us. I don’t know if Hannah will cling to the wreckage or walk away, but I do know it’s going to be a fantastic ride."

The Split series one and two are currently available on BBC iPlayer.