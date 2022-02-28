The Tinder Swindler’s Bodyguard Has Spoken Out On The Netflix Documentary

In yet another turn of events relating to Netflix’s hit documentary The Tinder Swindler, the alleged bodyguard of Simon Leviev — real name Shimon Hayut — has publicly spoken out about the film for the first time, and it’s safe to say he’s not too happy. In fact, Piotr Kaluski is threatening Netflix with legal action for the way he was portrayed in the now famous documentary.

You might remember Kaluski as the bodyguard who sits in the ambulance with his face bleeding in a clip that Leviev sent to the women who have accused him of conning them, his way of proving that he was in danger and that “his enemies” were indeed out to get him. “Peter hurt,” the text read which has now become a slogan for one of Leviev’s T-shirts in his merch collection.

Kaluski also appears in the background of Leviev’s videos that he sends to Cecilie Schrøder Fjellhøy, Pernilla Sjoholm, and Ayleen Charlotte, where telling them he loves and misses them whilst sitting on a private jet with his team, even panning the camera to “Peter”, who says “hello” and blows a kiss.

In a cease-and-desist letter sent to Netflix by Kaluski’s attorney Joanna Parafianowicz, obtained by TMZ, Kaluski claims that The Tinder Swindler misrepresented him and never got permission to use his image. He says that the documentary has consequently damaged his reputation and his ability to work. He also claims that he too was conned by Leviev and, like the women in the documentary, is waiting for payment of around $11,000USD (£8,210).

In the letter, Kaluski’s attorney sets out his demands before they proceed to legal action against Netflix, which include the removal of the documentary from the streaming platform, a public apology, and $5.6 million (£4.18 million) in damages. When approached by Bustle for comment, Netflix declined.

Per the Daily Mail, Parafianowicz wrote in the letter, “The unlawful use of the image of my principal in the context of the film's content and the allegations of financial exploitation of women, and the suggestions made about the possible participation of Piotr in such dealings objectively and understandably contributed to the size of harm suffered.

She goes on to say, “My principal is a person not involved in the project described in the production, had no knowledge of the financial activities of his employer, and cannot be associated in any manner whatsoever with the formulated allegations.”