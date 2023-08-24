A dating app success story, couple of two years Kat Shelton and Alex Chapman joined The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Season 2 to figure out if they could “go from Hinge to hitched.” Describing them as a “fun, adventure-loving couple,” Alex, 32, said he hasn’t “been able to propose” to Kat, 28, because they’ve just been too busy. That’s partly because Kat took a job on the road as a travel nurse, and Alex, who works in software sales, joined her in journeying around the country, while they’ve leaned into their “sense of adventure.” But did Kat and Alex get engaged and stay together after The Ultimatum?

Despite their common interests, Kat and Alex couldn’t have more disparate communication styles. While she is “conflict avoidant, preferring to defer to Alex instead of making her own decisions,” he “wants to be challenged by a partner who feels like his equal and isn’t afraid to speak their mind.” That’s one thing that attracted him to his trial marriage partner, Roxanne Kaiser. Admitting on the Netflix series that challenging him is something that’s “hard to do,” Alex explained it’s something he and Kat had “struggled with” during their relationship.

Courtesy of Netflix

Though Kat was aware of his concerns — and her loved ones couldn’t figure out what he was waiting for — she issued Alex the titular ultimatum, knowing she “can’t imagine her life without” him. “I think we have something really special, and I wanna take that next step with you,” she told him before Ultimatum Day. “We just have the recipe for a really happy life together.” Still, Kat also had doubts if bringing them onto the show was the right decision, and Alex’s “logical and practical” mindset kept him from getting down on one knee.

Viewers will have to wait until The Ultimatum Season 2 finale and reunion drop on Aug. 30 to find out for certain if Alex finally proposed. “I have to make the biggest decision of my life,” Alex says in a finale preview. “Once you make it, you’re in. Like you have to be all-in and you have to stay all-in. It’s make or break.” However, social media clues suggest that they are at least still together after the eight-week experiment ended and filming wrapped in late 2022.

At minimum, Kat and Alex still follow each other on Instagram, but beyond that, they still have dozens of romantic, tagged couple’s photos together. Though it’s worth noting that their most recent joint photo is from June 2022 on her page and September 2022 on his — shortly before The Ultimatum filmed — it seems they might have at least done some deleting if they’d gone through a breakup.

Kat’s first post-filming Instagram is a beach bikini photo, and, in the comments, Season 2 castmate Jelisa “Lisa” Horne wrote, “Hot nurse on the loose!” Her reply — “back at ya,” with a wink emoji — seems to hint that Lisa’s one cast member Kat stayed in touch with, despite her and Brian leaving the experiment early. Kat’s other few recent posts show that she traveled to Isla Mujeres with friends after cameras stopped rolling, but she otherwise seems to be keeping her adventures under wraps — perhaps to keep from spoiling her engagement.

Alex, for his part, has similarly been quiet on social media, except to post pictures with his family, particularly while “remembering to smell the roses” with his infant nephew. Could that be a sign Alex might finally be ready to start a family with Kat? Stay tuned.