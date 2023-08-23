After six months of casual hookups, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Season 2 couple Jelisa “Lisa” Horne and Brian Okoye committed to each other and had been together for a year and half before joining the Netflix reality series. Unable to agree on a timeline for marriage and starting a family together, the pair was at a crossroads, and Lisa, 32, issued the ultimatum to Brian, 29, who was hesitant to propose due to his partner’s “jealousy issues” and “tendency to turn disagreements into explosive arguments.” In Episode 2, however, co-host Nick Lachey dropped a bombshell about the Charlotte, North Carolina-based couple: They “decided to remove themselves from the experience” after Lisa discovered she was pregnant with Brian’s baby.

In the next episode, Lisa told Brian she had just taken a pregnancy test that morning. “A baby doesn’t fix the problem that we had, obviously,” Lisa said, adding, “I do still want to get married one day and all those things, [but] I’m not saying we’re having a baby, so let’s get married.” Brian, for his part, was “super happy,” but unsure what that meant for their future. “This changes a lot,” he admitted. “But I don’t think that changes how I think about marriage right now. I think it complicates things, for sure, even more.”

Though Brian and Lisa have yet to publicly reveal whether or not they welcomed their baby or if they’re still together, the couple explained in an interview with Bustle why they made the “tough decision” to decline an invitation to share their pregnancy announcement with the rest of the cast.

Courtesy of Netflix

“Finding out the news that she was pregnant, we had to make a decision quick as to whether or not we wanted to proceed,” Brian said. “I went into father mode instantly to say, ‘Hey, it just doesn’t make sense for us to continue the experience.’ We wanted to get as much out of it as possible — and it was unfortunate that we couldn't finish it out — but I don’t regret it at all.”

In a separate Bustle interview, Lisa confirmed that she wanted to share the baby news with the cast in person. “Once Brian found out, he was like, ‘Nothing else matters. I want to make sure your mental health is good, I want to make sure you’re good, I want to make sure our baby is good, let’s go. I want to go to the doctor like tomorrow to make sure everything is alright,’” she added. “And I agreed with him. So, that was his decision. He went into immediate protective mode.”

Joking that she doesn’t usually “clear up rumors,” Lisa reacted to castmate Alex Chapman suggesting she knew she was pregnant before filming began, attributing that possibility to why she seemed overwhelmed by the experience. “People are going to say what they want to say, but it’s OK because we knew the truth,” she shared. “I didn’t know [I was pregnant], so what anyone else had to say didn’t bother me. I know they’re good people. They’re not malicious.”

Jackson Petty / Netflix

Lisa and Brian’s social media offers some clues about where their relationship stands today. For starters, they still follow each other, which is a good sign. However, Lisa’s recent Instagram photos strategically hide any signs of a visible baby bump. In a February 11 “date night” with her girls post, Lisa posed with the front of her body turned away from the camera and only posted close-ups afterward. Sporting a big smile in an April shot, she wrote, “God, I thank you,” and the following month posted a full-body shot, but blocked her midsection with her arm and a YSL bag.

According to Lisa’s Netflix bio, she’s already a mom to a 10-year-old daughter, but hasn’t shared any photos of her on Instagram. An article about a women’s empowerment charity event she threw in October 2019, referred to Lisa, who is a registered nurse, as a “military wife,” though it’s unclear when she divorced.

Brian, for his part, isn’t particularly active on social media, but in a November 2022 Instagram caption, he wrote that he’d just “celebrated two years of love & growth” with Lisa. In the meantime, the financial analyst has been busy launching Spiral World, a creative marketing agency that he says is coming in winter 2023.