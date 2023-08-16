The Upshaws Is "On Hiatus" Ahead Of A Potential Part 5

Chronicling the ups and downs of a Black working-class family in Indiana, Netflix’s The Upshaws is a modern throwback to the classic sitcom format. Returning on Aug. 17, Part 4 of the Emmy-nominated series finds the Upshaws continuing to “ride life’s ups and downs, including new jobs, bigger dreams, health struggles, and some major life surprises — but still hanging on with the love that comes with family,” per the streamer’s synopsis. Without giving away any spoilers, the Part 4 finale ends with the family hilariously facing new challenges that will have viewers looking forward to The Upshaws Part 5.

However, Netflix has yet to officially renew the comedy for a fifth season, which is already facing delays. As NPR reported in May, The Upshaws is on hiatus amid the ongoing Hollywood writers strike. “Right now ... there’s no way [a staff writer] can survive unless they have another job, something to supplement their income,” co-creator, co-showrunner, and star Wanda Sykes, who is a WGA union member, explained to the outlet at the time. “I’m praying and hoping [for an agreement], but ... we can’t back down. This is the line in the sand.” Sykes’ co-creator, Regina Y. Hicks, was also on the picket line at the time.

Since then, SAG-AFTRA also authorized a strike, likely further delaying production. In the meantime, here’s everything else to know about a potential fifth installment of The Upshaws.

The Upshaws Part 5 Cast

In addition to Sykes, who plays Lucretia Turner, The Upshaws cast is led by Mike Epps (Bennie Upshaw), Kim Fields (Regina Upshaw), Jermelle Simon (Bernard Upshaw), Khali Daniya-Renee Spraggins (Aaliyah Upshaw), Journey Christine (Maya Upshaw), Diamond Lyons (Kelvin Upshaw), Gabrielle Dennis (Tasha Lewis), Page Kennedy (Duck), and Mike Estime (Tony).

Courtesy of Netflix

Sykes previously credited the cast with bolstering the show’s success. “We have me, Mike Epps and Kim Fields — names that can make a little noise,” she explained to The Hollywood Reporter last June. “I get booked on talk shows where I can promote my work. That’s great. The new shows with up-and-coming talent or new faces, it’s really hard for them to break through. There are so many shows out there that you’ve never heard of.”

The Upshaws Part 4 also introduced comedy legends Jenifer Lewis and Marsha Warfield as guest stars. Lewis joined the series as Dr. Pearl Edmunds, Regina’s new no-nonsense therapist helping her strike a balance between the prioritization of herself, her mental health, and her countless family obligations. Netflix did not reveal additional details about Warfield’s character prior to the premiere, however.

The Upshaws Part 5 Premiere Date

It’s anyone’s guess when the striking creatives and studios will reach an agreement, but pens have already been down for several months. The good news, though, is that there doesn’t seem to be a long turnaround time in producing new episodes. After Netflix dropped Part 3 in February 2023, the sitcom returned for Part 4 only about six months later.

This post will be updated as more The Upshaws Season 5 details become available.