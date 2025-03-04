Spoilers for The White Lotus Season 3 ahead. Only three episodes of the current season of The White Lotus have aired, but crime is already running amok at the Thailand resort. A murder was teased in the premiere, there’s been a masked robbery, and guest Timothy Ratliff (Jason Issacs) is attempting to hide potential fraud from his family.

While on vacation, Tim learns that the FBI wants to question him about his involvement in his friend Kenny’s business, particularly regarding some shady financial dealings. Throughout Episode 2, Tim attempts to get Kenny on the phone. When Kenny finally calls back — voiced by Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan — he admits that whatever business Tim invested in was a big fraud. He also says that federal agents raided his office after a tip from a “whistleblower b*tch,” and that Tim is implicated as a result.

Needless to say, Tim is in trouble. Based on that phone call, fans have a theory about how Tim’s story ends — and how he might’ve avoided it all.

If Only Tim Had Listened To Pam

In the phone call, Tim essentially admits guilt to Kenny. Despite the latter saying that he acquired a burner phone for the purpose of contacting Tim, one Reddit user thinks that Kenny’s lying and is cooperating with the FBI in exchange for a lesser punishment.

“This line is definitely tapped and the FBI now has Tim confessing to felonies and threatening to kill a cooperator,” the Reddit user speculates.

Another user, who predicts the same outcome, thinks Tim could’ve avoided getting caught if he’d just followed the hotel’s advice and given up his phone for the week — as Pam had suggested. “Without Tim freaking out and calling everyone, only Kenny is implicated and Tim's involvement goes entirely under the radar,” they write.

Is Saxon Somehow Involved?

Fabio Lovino/HBO

Some viewers speculate that the rest of the Ratliff family may be in trouble as well, specifically the oldest son, Saxon (Patrick Schwarzenegger). Saxon works for his father, so he could be implicated for Tim’s crimes or even involved in the scheme. With that being said, Saxon so far seems unaware of his dad’s mess and more preoccupied with his siblings’ sex lives. (That’s a whole other story.)

Time will tell! You never know what’ll happen at the White Lotus.