From Love, Simon To White Lotus, Natasha Rothwell’s Movie & TV Roles Impress

Rothwell, who previously worked as a drama teacher in the Bronx, slipped into something familiar as the hilarious Ms. Albright, the vice principal and drama teacher in the Greg Berlanti-directed queer romance Love, Simon (2018). With her zingers, Ms. Albright is both funny and endearing, especially when she comes to Simon’s rescue in a pivotal cafeteria scene. Though the character’s role was not as big as in the Simon vs. The Homo Sapiens Agenda novel it's based on, Rothwell loved the project. “It’s just exceptional storytelling of love at its purest,” Rothwell told Entertainment Weekly. “It was a story that is close to my heart, and I was just thrilled to be a part of it.” She reprises her role in a guest appearance on Love, Victor, the 2020 Hulu series inspired by the film.