From Love, Simon To White Lotus, Natasha Rothwell’s Movie & TV Roles Impress

Natasha Rothwell knows comedy. If she’s not writing it, she’s delivering it. In HBO’s miniseries
, a satirical dramedy created by Mike White, Rothwell plays Belinda, a spa manager and massage therapist at the The White Lotus Hawaiian resort where some questionable and entitled guests stay. (Look out for her scenes with Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya McQuoid, they’re great.) Though the six-episode series will soon evolve with a new cast for the just-announced Season 2, fans who still need a Rothwell fix are in luck.
Rothwell’s portfolio includes some exceptional projects worth watching, from a major
DC franchise superhero film to a coming-of-age romance. Oh, and a lot of comedy, of course, from off-screen writing credits for to both off- and on-screen roles in Saturday Night Live . She also boasts several voice credits for animated shows, including multi-episode arcs in Disney’s Insecure and in Nickelodeon’s DuckTales revival as the infamous Mommy Shark. You know, from Baby Shark’s Big Show . According to Deadline, Rothwell that song signed a deal with ABC Signature in April 2021 to develop new projects (yes, plural) under her company, Big Hattie Products, so there’s more of Rothwell to look forward to. Meanwhile, to tide us all over, here are the nine best Natasha Rothwell TV and movie roles to watch after White Lotus. Insecure
On
, the Insecure Issa Rae-created HBO show based on her web series , Rothwell was initially hired as a writer but eventually went on to play the unapologetic and independent Awkward Black Girl Kelli Prenny. The Emmy-nominated show, lauded for its portrayal of twenty-something Black women, mostly centers on the friendship between Issa (Rae) and Molly ( Yvonne Orji), but Rothwell’s accountant-by-day-kimono-donning-spitfire-by-night Kelli has some iconic scenes. Who can forget her under-the-dinner-table hanky panky, her Coachella incident, and her friend fight with Tiffany ( Amanda Seales)? Kelli is Rothwell’s breakout role, so watch all seasons, stat. Love, Simon
Rothwell, who previously worked as a drama teacher in the Bronx, slipped into something familiar as the hilarious Ms. Albright, the vice principal and drama teacher in the Greg Berlanti-directed queer romance
(2018). With her zingers, Ms. Albright is both funny and endearing, especially when she comes to Simon’s rescue in a pivotal cafeteria scene. Though the character’s role was not as big as in the Love, Simon novel it's based on, Rothwell loved the project. “It’s just exceptional storytelling of love at its purest,” Simon vs. The Homo Sapiens Agenda Rothwell told Entertainment Weekly. “It was a story that is close to my heart, and I was just thrilled to be a part of it.” She reprises her role in a guest appearance on , the 2020 Hulu series inspired by the film. Love, Victor Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Rothwell also has a brief appearance in one episode of the Golden Globe-winning
Brooklyn Nine-Nine as police officer Della Alvarado, who Melissa Fumero’s Amy mistakes for Avocado. The Fox-turned-NBC sitcom starring Andy Samberg, Stephanie Beatriz, Andre Braugher, and Terry Crews is a police procedural-style comedy about Brooklyn’s (fictional) 99th precinct. While any of the critically-acclaimed show’s eight seasons would be a fun watch, Rothwell appears on Season 5, Episode 20, so maybe start with that. The Characters
Rothwell shines in
an eight-episode Netflix Original sketch show where eight comedy writers, including The Characters, Tim Robinson, Lauren Lapkus, and Kate Berlant, each write and star in their own episode. In the “Natasha Rothwell” episode, she takes on multiple sketch characters, and you have to see her as a middle-schooler and a homeless Game of Thrones fan. But her main narrative arc, if a sketch show ever has one, centers on her experience doing jury duty. Don’t miss her powerful rap performance and ode to being a leggings-wearing, Diet Coke-drinking, Nicholas Sparks-reading basic b*tch. Like A Boss
In
, Like a Boss Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne star as entrepreneurs Mia and Mel of the Mia&Mel beauty label. But when they run into financial trouble and enlist the help of beauty mogul Claire Luna ( Salma Hayek), they realize her guidance comes at a price. Rothwell appears in the film as Mia and Mel’s friend, and her White Lotus co-star Coolidge also appears as the beauty duo’s employee. Oh, if you need another draw to watch the movie, Billy Porter and Lisa Kudrow are also in it. Wonder Woman 1984
In
, the DC sequel to Wonder Woman 1984 Gal Gadot’s first box office-topping Wonder Woman, Rothwell plays Carol Thomas, the director of the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History, where Diana Prince also works. Though her appearances are brief, it’s Carol who hires Kristen Wiig’s Barbara Minerva, aka the supervillain Cheetah, Diana’s nemesis-to-be. She’s also the one who ultimately grants oil tycoon (and spoiler alert: mega bad guy) Max Lord access to the powerful Dreamstone, so her role is pivotal. Saturday Night Live
Aside from her on-screen contributions, Rothwell also has impressive writing credits to her name, like a
season from 2014 to 2015. Her 21-episode writing run included sketches for guest stars Saturday Night Live Reese Witherspoon, Chris Hemsworth, and Dakota Johnson. Unfortunately, the SNL stint didn’t feel right for her, as she told NPR. “I was like working alongside amazing, smart, funny people in an environment that wasn't for me,” she said, adding, “I don't think it's meant to be easy. I also think that being in a 40-year-old institution that is predominantly white, as a woman of color, it's a different journey.” Sonic The Hedgehog
In the live-action
film released in 2020, the furry anthropomorphic hedgehog (voiced by Sonic The Hedgehog Ben Schwartz) tries to escape the villain Robotnik ( Jim Carrey), a mad scientist who wants to steal Sonic’s powers for himself. The speedy, Earth-based blue alien is aided by Tom ( James Marsen), a police-in-training married to Tika Sumpter’s Maddie. Rothwell plays Maddie’s sister Rachel, who opens her house to Sonic when he is hurt. Rothwell will reprise her role in the sequel set for a 2022 release.