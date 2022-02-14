Shows about wanting to be accepted by New York society aren’t necessarily new. Gossip Girl and Inventing Anna are prime, albeit young, examples of that. But strolling down 5th Avenue and rubbing elbows with Manhattan’s elite at soirées is one thing, entering the extravagant world of uppity, old-moneyed families in New York in 1882 is another. That’s probably why HBO Max’s The Gilded Age, barely halfway through airing its first season, already got the green light from HBO and partner Universal Television for another season on Feb. 14.

Julian Fellowes, who wrote Downton Abbey, is also responsible for this period drama, so it’s filled with similar salacious twists, turns, and sharp-tongued comebacks that made the British series a hit. “The first season of The Gilded Age is the beginning of an epic story that introduced a fascinating world full of intriguing characters,” Universal Television’s President Erin Underhill said in a statement. Underhill also added that Fellowes’ vision, influenced by New York’s historical “Gilded Age,” is “ambitious.” “We’re thrilled to continue to explore the depths of this fascinating era with HBO,” she said.

In Season 1, fans follow the story of Marian Brook, played by Meryl Streep’s daughter Louisa Jacobson making her TV debut. After Marian’s father dies, she moves from rural Pennsylvania to live with her wealthy aunts Agnes van Rhijn (The Good Fight’s Christine Baranski) and Ada Brook (Sex and the City’s Cynthia Nixon). According to the logline, Marian “inadvertently becomes enmeshed in a social war between one of her aunts, a scion of the old money set, and her stupendously rich neighbors.” The neighbors in question are especially vexing to the aunts since the married couple, the nouveau riche railroad mogul George Russell (Morgan Spector) and his “ambitious” wife Bertha (The Sinner’s Carrie Coon), shamelessly social climb into high society.

Throughout the season, Marian’s loyalty to her family, her aspiring writer friend, Peggy Scott (Denée Benton), and the status quo will be challenged. There’s also the not-so-small matter of marriage. Who Marian marries and what for — money or love — will also be a major plot point as Season 1 continues.

Since the renewal has just been announced and the first season finale won’t air until March 21, details about the following season, including the release date and who from the cast will return, are scant. But it’s safe to assume these core acting heavyweights will likely return for the next season. The first season was acquired by HBO in 2019, but considering lockdown impacted all productions, it might not take quite as long for Season 2 to arrive.

This post will be updated as more details about The Gilded Age Season 2 are released.