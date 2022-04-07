Marvel Fans Think They've Spotted Thor’s Trailer Release Date

Transforming into an immediate consulting group, fans have scoured a recent Instagram post from Chris Hemsworth for clues of a deeper meaning. The Aussie actor posted a picture of himself and his Thor: Love and Thunder co-star Tessa Thompson and director Taika Waititi doing some “long-lead press” for the film. Although Marvel’s next big blockbuster is due to hit theatres on Jul. 8, we have yet to receive a trailer. So it’s no wonder fans are searching for answers.

So, what’s the theory? Despite tumbleweeds, instead of a trailer, interviews with the cast, and promotional content have been in full swing, per Tech Radar. Fans are convinced that Chris and his colleagues’ hand gestures (they’re each holding up one or two fingers) spell out a potential trailer release date: April 11.

In the photo, Waititi holds up a single digit on each hand, creating an eleven. Right next to him, Hemsworth has throw up devil horn signs, using two fingers on each hand — totalling four fingers. And next to Hemsworth, Thompson is throwing up classic peace signs on both hands, also using two fingers each, so another four in total. Using these numbers, the only possible date you can create, ahead of the film’s release, is the eleventh of the fourth.

But, how solid is this Marvel theory? Weirder conspiracies have come to pass. Equally, the anticipation is likely pushing fans to see clues where there aren’t any. Per Tech Radar and The Ankler, last minute reshoots involving former Batman star Christian Bale (who’s playing Gorr the God Butcher) were still underway on Mar. 14 — delaying the trailer.