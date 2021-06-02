This summer might have been dominated by Loki on Disney+, but the God of Mischief’s brother has his own project to look forward to — Thor: Love and Thunder, that is. The highly anticipated film seems set to follow in the vibrant, playful direction established by director Taika Waititi in 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok. That entry was so invigorating that it apparently gave series star Chris Hemsworth his own, real-life “I’ll have another” moment. “I was sort of exhausted of what I’d been doing and a little sort of underwhelmed by what I was putting out there,” he told Yahoo in 2019, describing Ragnarok as “liberating and freeing ... to sort of break away who the character was prior.”

Now, Hemsworth is happy to “play this character for as long as anyone would let me,” as he told This Morning. Thor: Love and Thunder is a follow-up on that promise and the first time we’ve seen Thor since the Avengers defeated Thanos and he elected to travel with the Guardians for a much-needed (and much-deserved) break from Earth, aka Midgard. With filming recently wrapped and a release date in the near future, the excitement of seeing Thor and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) again — plus some very familiar faces from the past — feels more real than ever. While you count down the days, here is everything you need to know about Thor: Love and Thunder so far.

Thor: Love & Thunder Premiere Date

Though Love and Thunder’s release date was originally announced May 6, 2022, a sweeping change to the Marvel Cinematic Universe release schedule was revealed Oct. 18, per Deadline — so you’re going to have to wait a little longer to see Thor and co. in action. The new Thor: Love and Thunder release date is July 8, 2022. During the brutal wait, you might find some comfort in rewatching Ragnarok for the 50th time.

Thor: Love & Thunder Filming

According to Hemsworth’s Instagram, filming began in Australia in January 2021 and wrapped on June 1 — announced with an instantly iconic photo of the Thor star next to Waititi, who also plays the sweet, ever-laidback Korg. The image shows Thor sporting a tank top, jeans, and some seriously ripped arms. The God of Thunder was always muscular, of course, but wow.

In the post, Hemsworth promised a “crazy off the wall funny” film that “might also pull a heart string or two.” Waititi also teased a thrilling ride, writing in his own post that Love and Thunder “is the craziest thing I've ever done.” Daily Mail also shared photos of Hemsworth onset in an ’80s-esque workout look, complete with sweatbands.

Thor: Love & Thunder Plot

Last fans checked in with Thor in Avengers: Endgame, he had appointed Valkyrie as the King of New Asgard before heading off to join the Guardians of the Galaxy. A tweet from Guardians writer and director James Gunn seemed to acknowledge that the team of heroes would appear in the new Thor film, and set photos shared by Daily Mail further confirmed the crossover. So, Love and Thunder could take place upon Thor’s return to Earth after some galactic adventuring.

For now, all we really know about Love and Thunder’s plot is that Waititi pulled inspiration from The Mighty Thor comics storyline by Jason Aaron, which ran from 2015 to 2018. “It's incredible and full of emotion and love and thunder,” he said at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019. “And it introduces, for the first time, a female Thor."

Thor: Love & Thunder Cast

Speaking of “female Thor”...

Natalie Portman, who portrayed scientist Jane Foster in the first two Thor films, will return in Love and Thunder to take on the interesting new era of her character.

MARVEL

In addition to the return of Hemsworth, Thompson, Portman, and Waititi, Love and Thunder will feature Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher and Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif. Based on set photos shared by the Daily Mail, at least a couple of the Guardians, including Chris Pratt as Peter Quill and Karen Gillan as Nebula, will round out the cast. Following in the footsteps of the beloved Ragnarok, there have also been a handful of celebrity cameos announced, but let’s not spoil all the fun before the premiere.

The biggest name missing from the cast lineup, of course, is Tom Hiddleston as Loki. He sacrificed himself in the Asgardians’ fight with Thanos in Infinity War — and even though Loki has a penchant for pretending to die, this one seemed pretty real. Save for some kind of Multiversal magic (which definitely can’t be ruled out, as the end of Loki tells us), the God of Mischief will probably not appear in the fourth Thor movie.

Thor: Love & Thunder Trailer

A trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder has not been released just yet. Because the fourth Thor installment follows a handful of equally anticipated MCU movies, including Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the studio will likely give them some time to shine before unveiling the first official footage of Thor and friends.

This post will be updated with the trailer and additional details as more information on Thor: Love and Thunder becomes available.