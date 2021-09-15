Celebrity

TIME 100 List: 12 Things Celebs Wrote About Their Famous Friends

Honorees Britney Spears, Simone Biles, and Billie Eilish received powerful tributes from their peers.

By Jake Viswanath

Paris Hilton on Britney Spears:

“Despite the darkness that has surrounded her life, Britney embodies joy and shares the light of her beautiful heart, forever the superstar. So we stand by her and root for her as she turns pain into purpose, her unwavering spirit stronger than ever.”

Serena Williams on Simone Biles:

“What she embodies truly reflects the endless potential of Black women. I wish I had her to look up to when I was younger and trying to realize my dreams.”

