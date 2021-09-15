Celebrity
Honorees Britney Spears, Simone Biles, and Billie Eilish received powerful tributes from their peers.
“Despite the darkness that has surrounded her life, Britney embodies joy and shares the light of her beautiful heart, forever the superstar. So we stand by her and root for her as she turns pain into purpose, her unwavering spirit stronger than ever.”
“What she embodies truly reflects the endless potential of Black women. I wish I had her to look up to when I was younger and trying to realize my dreams.”