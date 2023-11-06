When word got out that Kylie Jenner and Timothèe Chalamet were dating in April, fans were definitely surprised by the pairing. After all, they don’t really seem like a match on paper — the 26-year old makeup mogul is the embodiment of Calabasas chic, while the Academy Award-nominated actor, 27, has that native New Yorker coolness.

Well, perhaps their mismatched energies have more to do with just vibes, because after an in-depth inspection of their birth charts, astrologer Stina Garbis concluded that Jenner and Chalamet aren’t very astrologically compatible, either.

There are a lot of factors that can determine whether or not a couple is astrologically compatible besides their sun signs. As the planet of love, your Venus sign indicates how you interact in relationships, while your Mercury may impact the way you communicate and connect with the world around you.

In Chalamet and Jenner’s case, it looks like the duo has their fair share of astrological adversity to overcome to make their relationship work. “He has a lot of Capricorn in his chart, which makes him very practical and realistic, and that bumps into her more carefree motivations,” says the expert. “They both have a similar work ethic and creative process and emotionally, there can be a spark, but he might be more of a softy while she may be more cutthroat.”

Ahead, Garbis breaks down Kylie Jenner and Timothèe Chalamet’s astrological compatibility based on their birth charts as listed on AstroCharts.

Their Sun Signs Aren’t That Bright

Born on Dec. 27, Chalamet’s sun sign is in Capricorn, while Jenner’s Aug. 10 birthday makes her a fiery Leo. Together, these placements form a quincunx aspect (or an inconjunct), as they’re five zodiac signs apart. Signs that are inconjunct always have clashing elements and modalities, and they don’t usually get along very well.

Garbis considers this to be the couple’s “biggest problem,” as they’re likely to butt heads quite a bit. Not only that, but their Venuses are also quincunx — hers is in the sign of Virgo, while his is in Aquarius. “They can challenge each other, but they might realize that they want different things out of life and out of relationships,” says Garbis. So far, not a great start for the young couple.

Emotional Moons

Something the reality TV star and the Little Women actor can bond over are their water sign moons. In fact, it’s possible that her Scorpio and his Pisces moon may have be the thing that initially drew them together, according to Garbis. It probably helped them form an emotional connection, but the expert warns that Jenner’s Scorpio sting may be too “intense” for the Chalamet’s sensitive Piscean demeanor.

Murky Mercury

Much like his sun, Chalamet’s Mercury is in the productive and methodical sign of Capricorn, while Jenner’s Mercury is in the optimistic sign of Sagittarius. Because these signs are next to each other in the zodiac, they tend to have more differences than similarities.

“She may have a more carefree, ‘see where things go’ attitude, while he may take his work and life very seriously,” says Garbis. However, the expert posits that these difference could work out in the couple’s favor, as she might be able to help him relax and he can help her see the world through a more realistic lens.

“The way they think and approach life could be like two sides of a coin, and they can enlighten each other, and this can be a draw for them,” Garbis tells Bustle.

Squared Mars Leads To Trouble

“Squares” occur when two planets are 90 degrees (or three zodiac signs) apart. When planets are squared, you can expect conflict, conflict, and more conflict. And seeing as though Chalamet and Jenner’s Mars’ are squared with one another, and Mars is the planet of aggression and impulses, it could spell trouble in paradise for the couple.

According to Garbis, Jenner’s Mars in Libra and Chalamet’s Capricorn Mars placement likely makes their fights extra frustrating. “She may like to reason and expound upon her points, and he may be quick to cut her off and show her what’s what,” the expert says. Garbis also points out that Chalamet may have more of a temper than his Leo GF, which could cause problems in their communication as well.

Shady Saturn

As the planet of rules and responsibilities, Saturn tends to have an authoritative air of seriousness. However, with his Saturn in Pisces, Chalamet may value his emotions more than reason. This approach is antithetical to Jenner’s Aries in Saturn, which makes her much more likely to consider the consequences before taking action.

Compatible Jupiter

Something the couple does have going for them is their Jupiter compatibility. This is the planet of expansion and growth, and with hers being in Aquarius and his in Sagittarius, it’s possible they both “attract good things and favorable opportunities into their lives,” per Garbis. It’s also likely that they approach work with a similar sense of optimism, which Garbis says might make them “better business partners than lovers.”

Overall, Garbis would describe their relationship as “complicated,” as the Pisces in his chart likely means that the actor has a “very caring and loving heart,” while the “depth” in Jenner’s chart might make her “a little all over the place.” That’s probably why the expert believes they’re in for an “uphill battle,” but in the end, the only people who can truly determine if they’re compatible or not are Jenner and Chalamet themselves.

Good luck, you two — we’re rooting for you.

