Tina Knowles is looking back on her daughter Beyoncé’s childhood. In a new interview with Vogue, Tina spoke of her eldest daughter’s younger years before finding fame, revealing that Beyoncé was a “very shy” child.

“She got bullied a bit,” she said. “But the day that she stood up for someone — she didn't stand up for herself, but she stood up for them —I'm getting emotional talking about it, and I couldn't have been more proud of her.”

Tina also shared memories of her younger daughter, Solange Knowles, revealing she was a keen activist from a young age. “Solange was her signing a petition in school,” she recalled. “She was only in 5th grade and she was out getting petitions signed, so she's always been an activist.”

Tina also discussed Bey’s Destiny’s Child bandmate, Kelly Rowland, who moved in with the Knowles family when she was 11 years old.

“Kelly was always this kid that just tried to protect everybody,” Tina said of Rowland, who she has long considered a daughter. “I have a memory of her with her best friend Barbara and her being a mediator, and just being this little peacemaker.”

Kelly Rowland, Tina Knowles, Beyoncé, and Michelle Williams. Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

In a caption for her Vogue video interview, Tina also encouraged parents to “praise the positive differences” between children.

“My three girls All handled things very differently. Learn their personalities and respect their individuality,” she wrote. “Pay attention to the things that you can brag on about them. They love it and it encourages positive behavior.”

Tina shares her two daughters with her ex-husband, Mathew Knowles, who she married in 1980. As per People, they welcomed their first child together, Beyoncé, in 1981, and their youngest Solange was born five years later in 1986.

Tina and Mathew divorced in 2011 after more than 30 years together. “The decision to end our marriage is an amicable one. We remain friends, parents, and business partners,” the former couple said in a statement at the time.

Tina’s “Four Incredible Daughters”

In 2021, Tina posted an open letter dedicated to her “four incredible daughters,” referring to Rowland and her niece Angie, alongside her two biological children.

“Kelly, I know without a doubt that you were a true gift from God,” she wrote. “You came to live with us when you were only 11 years old. You were the sweetest, most kind person I had ever met and you still are. You are also a true survivor. You never give up. Your discipline and drive always inspires me.”