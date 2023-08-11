Best known for his record-breaking stint as Peter Parker in Marvel’s Spider-Man, Tom Holland has fast become one of the biggest names in Hollywood. Although, the actor once missed out on a major role in 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and in the most hilarious way.

Speaking to Backstage in 2021, Holland recalled some of his worst-ever movie auditions, revealing that he has experienced “quite a few.” The actor then recounted his audition for the role of Finn in The Force Awakens, which ultimately went to John Boyega.

“I remember my audition for Star Wars, I was like four or five auditions in, and I think I was auditioning for John Boyega’s role,” Holland shared. “I remember doing this scene with this lady, bless her, and she was just a drone. So I was doing all of this, like, ‘We gotta get back to the ship!’ And she was going, ‘Bleep, bloop bloop, bleep bloop.’ I just couldn’t stop laughing. I found it so funny.” The Crowded Room star confessed that he “felt really bad” for laughing during his audition, adding: “I obviously didn’t get the part. That wasn’t my best moment.”

Discussing the same incident on the hit YouTube series Hot Ones, Holland recalled his disbelief that someone would pretend to be a robot during an audition. “I remember saying, ‘You're not actually going to do that, right?’ and she was like, ‘Well yeah, the robot's part of the scene, he's the character!’”

“I just got the giggles, because you know when you realize you've got something so wrong? I just couldn't stop laughing,” he added.

Sony Pictures

In spite of his awkward Star Wars audition, Holland was announced as Marvel’s newest Spider-Man the same year The Force Awakens hit cinemas. As of 2023, the actor’s Spider-Man trilogy has grossed an estimated $3.9 billion at the global box office. So, it seems everything worked out in the end.