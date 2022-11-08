If you’ve been patiently waiting for Too Hot to Handle Season 4, you’re in luck. Netflix just announced that the next installment drops before the end of the year. The dating reality show puts horny singles to the test by putting them in tempting situations to see if they will hook up, touch each other (or themselves), or stay celibate long enough to win prize money. Slip-ups do happen, but the cash dwindles every time. Oh, and there’s one more catch. The fun of the show relies on its participants not knowing what they’re signing up for — so they actually spend some time flirting with each other before Lana, the show’s Alexa-esque “host,” reveals the rules of the game.

But the contestants likely have Netflix accounts back at home, so they’ll have potentially seen Too Hot to Handle before. Fortunately, Netflix has a fix to prevent any suspicions. The show invites singles to participate in an entirely fictional (but very cool-sounding) reality dating show. Last season, for example, contestants thought they were on a show called Pleasure Island. For Season 2, it was Parties in Paradise. This time around, Bustle can exclusively reveal the new fake show for Too Hot to Handle Season 4 is Wild Love.

The latest ruse is backed by some serious star power in the form of Mario Lopez, who appears in the new teaser for the fake show. “This is Wild Love, the dating show that harnesses the power of adrenaline to help you fall in love harder, and more intensely, than ever,” he says, wearing a suit and tie in front of a private plane. “Ten super hot singles are about to push their love lives to the limits.” It does sound kind of fun, TBH, even if none of it’s real.

So, when will you get to tune in? Too Hot to Handle Season 4 drops its first five episodes on Dec. 7, and the show premieres its other half of the season the following week on Dec. 14. While it’s not yet been announced if the steamy series will return for future installments after that, there’s definitely a reason to hold out hope. Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos previously called Too Hot to Handle the streamer’s “biggest competition show ever,” per Deadline, and the latest teaser proves that the show doesn’t mind investing in some high-budget trickery.